NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12

Thursday has 14 games scheduled, including seven at 7:00 p.m. ET, three at 8:00 p.m. ET, one at 9:00 p.m. ET and three at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina (vs. St. Louis), Minnesota (vs. Philadelphia), Utah (vs. Chicago), Tampa Bay (vs. Detroit), Buffalo (vs. Washington), Colorado (at Seattle) and New Jersey (vs. Calgary) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for Sharks-Bruins, Capitals-Sabres, Blue Jackets-Panthers, Ducks-Maple Leafs and Oilers-Stars is 6.5 goals. The Flames-Devils and Rangers-Jets matchups are expected to yield 5.5 goals, while the remainder of the contests anticipate 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Jet Greaves, CBJ at FLA ($7,600): Greaves has gone 8-0-2 in his past 11 appearances while earning a 2.55 GAA and a .908 save percentage. He made 26 saves in a 4-2 win over Florida last Thursday.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at WPG ($7,100): Shesterkin has won three of his last four outings while allowing only 11 goals on 129 shots. He has also been superb on the road this season, posting a 13-5-2 record with a 2.18 GAA and a .924 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

William Nylander, TOR vs. ANA ($6,900): Nylander has four goals on 16 shots and two assists during his six-game point streak. He has earned at least one point in nine of his last 10 outings, compiling five goals, seven assists and 27 shots on net. Nylander also has four goals and 11 points in his last eight appearances against the Ducks.

Steven Stamkos, NSH at VAN ($6,000): Stamkos has generated six goals, 12 points and 25 shots on target in his past 10 outings. He has one goal on seven shots and four assists, including three on the power play, during his four-game point streak.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Stars vs. Oilers

Wyatt Johnston (C - $6,600), Jason Robertson (W - $7,600), Mavrik Bourque (W - $4,000)

Johnston has five goals, four assists and 18 shots in his last seven outings. He has four multipoint efforts during that span, and he has amassed seven points (one goal, six assists) in two games against Edmonton this season. Robertson hasn't picked up a point in two straight contests, but he has two goals, six assists and 15 shots on net in his past six matches. He has registered one goal, four points and nine shots in two previous meetings against the Oilers in 2025-26. Bourque has racked up two tallies on 13 shots and four helpers in five games heading into Thursday night's action. He has one assist and five shots in two contests versus Edmonton this campaign.

The top line of Dallas is a solid combination of value and offensive upside for Thursday's slate. They have already been successful against Edmonton this season, and the Oilers have allowed the third-most goals per game (4.00) since Feb. 1.

Sabres vs. Capitals

Jason Zucker (W - $4,700), Ryan McLeod (C - $3,700), Jack Quinn (W - $4.100)

Zucker has lit the lamp five times while adding two assists and 15 shots in his last five appearances. He has earned a multipoint performance in each of the past two games. McLeod has 16 helpers, 20 shots and 17 points in 16 outings entering Thursday's slate. He has one goal, seven points and 12 shots in eight games following the Olympic break. Quinn is coming off a four-point performance, including a hat trick, in Tuesday's 6-3 win over San Jose.

Buffalo's second line has plenty of bang for the buck upside. The Sabres have been firing on all cylinders and could take advantage of a tired Capitals team. Washington will be playing for the third time in four nights, including the second half of a back-to-back road trip.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. WSH ($6,700): Dahlin has registered a multipoint performance in four of his last six outings. He has accounted for two goals, 10 assists, 11 shots on target and two blocked shots during that stretch.

Evan Bouchard, EDM at DAL ($6,500): Bouchard has supplied three goals and 12 assists during his eight-game point streak. He has five multipoint efforts, 19 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and eight power-play points (one goal, seven assists) over that span.

