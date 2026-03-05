NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5

Thursday has eight games scheduled, including four at 7 p.m. ET, two at 8 p.m. ET, one at 9 p.m. ET and one at 9:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tampa Bay (at Winnipeg), Ottawa (at Calgary) and Los Angeles (vs. NY Islanders) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for Panthers-Blue Jackets, Sabres-Penguins and Bruins-Predators is 6.5 goals. The Maple Leafs-Rangers and Senators-Flames matchups are expected to yield 6.0 goals, while the Mammoth-Flyers, Lightning-Jets and Islanders-Kings contests anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman, BOS at NSH ($7,800): Swayman is coming off a 34-save performance in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Pittsburgh. He also stopped 28 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory over Nashville on Jan. 27. Swayman has gone 4-2-0 against the Predators in his career while posting a 2.02 GAA and a .942 save percentage.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at LAK ($7,400): Sorokin will get the second half of the team's back-to-back. He has stopped 103 of the 114 shots he has faced during his four-game winning streak. Since Feb. 1, Los Angeles has gone 1-5-1 while posting only 2.00 goals per game. As a result, Sorokin offers plenty of bang for the buck potential.

VALUE PLAYS-ONE-OFFS

David Pastrnak, BOS at NSH ($8,800): Pastrnak hasn't earned a point in his last two outings and collected only three assists across four appearances in February. However, he was red-hot offensively in January, and it won't be long before he gets back on track. He has multipoint performances in four of his past five contests against Nashville, including one goal on seven shots and one assist in a 3-2 overtime win back on Jan. 27.

Brayden Point, TBL at WPG ($6,500): Since returning from the Olympic break, Point has collected three goals, three assists and seven shots on net in four games. He has two tallies on 11 shots and one helper during a three-game point streak against the Jets.

Sam Bennett, FLA at CBJ ($5,700): Bennett has registered three goals on 12 shots and two assists in four games following his participation in the 2026 Winter Olympics. He notched one goal and three assists in a 7-6 overtime win over Columbus on Dec. 6.

Drake Batherson, OTT at CGY ($4,800): Batherson has potted two goals in each of the last two games. He has a power-play marker and eight shots during that stretch. Batherson also has two goals, 12 shots and six points in his past five contests against the Flames.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers

Kirill Marchenko (W - $6,900), Adam Fantilli (C - $6,100), Mason Marchment (W - $4,900)

Marchenko has compiled four goals, 10 points and 16 shots on target over his last eight outings. Fantilli has accounted for four goals, three helpers and 11 shots during his five-game point streak. Marchment has one goal, three assists and eight shots in four games since the NHL resumed play after the Olympic break.

The top line of Columbus is a solid blend of scoring upside and affordable cap hits for Thursday's slate. Since Feb. 1, Florida has gone 2-5-0 while allowing 4.14 goals per game.

DEFENSEMEN

Jake Sanderson, OTT at CGY ($5,600): Sanderson has collected one goal, three assists, 10 shots and three blocks in five games heading into Thursday night's action. All four of his points have come on the power play. Sanderson had a goal and eight shots in a 4-3 shootout win over Calgary on Oct. 30.

Charlie McAvoy, BOS at NSH ($5,300): McAvoy's nine-game point streak ended in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Pittsburgh, but he has accumulated two goals, 10 assists, 17 shots and 14 blocks in his last 10 matches. He also has 12 points, including 10 helpers, in 13 previous meetings against Nashville.

