NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14

DraftKings' Thursday NHL playoffs DFS features value play Tage Thompson, who has notched one goal and one assist in each of the last two games of Buffalo's second-round series against Montreal.
May 14, 2026
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
May 14, 2026
DraftKings NHL

Thursday has two games scheduled, including one at 7:00 p.m. ET and one at 9:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook. 

SLATE PREVIEW 

Buffalo (vs. Montreal) and Vegas (at Anaheim) are the favorites on the moneyline. The Sabres and Canadiens are tied at two games apiece. The Golden Knights hold a 3-2 series lead over the Ducks. The Over/Under for the Golden Knights-Ducks is 6.5 goals, while the Canadiens-Sabres matchup is expected to yield 5.5 goals. 

GOALIE

Carter Hart, VGK at ANA ($7,800): Hart is coming off a 34-save performance in Game 5's 3-2 overtime victory. He has surrendered two goals or fewer in five of his last six outings, posting a 4-2 record with a .932 save percentage. 

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS 

Tage Thompson, BUF vs. MTL ($7,700): Thompson has notched one goal and one assist in each of the last two games of Buffalo's second-round series against Montreal. He has three power-play points (one goal, two assists), five shots on net and two blocked shots during that span. 

Beckett Sennecke, ANA vs. VGK ($4,800): Sennecke has generated four goals on 10 shots and one assist during his four-game point streak. He has found the back of the net in four straight outings. Sennecke has two tallies and one helper on the power play during that stretch.

Alex Newhook, MTL at BUF ($3,700): Newhook has lit the lamp six times in his last five outings. He has potted five goals on 13 shots during a three-game point streak, giving him plenty of bang-for-the-buck upside for Thursday's slate. 

FORWARD LINE STACK 

Golden Knights at Ducks 

Jack Eichel (C - $8,500), Pavel Dorofeyev (W - $6,000), Ivan Barbashev (W - $4,500) 

Eichel has registered six assists (three on the power play) and 12 shots on goal during a four-game point streak. Dorofeyev has three goals on nine shots and one helper across his three-game point spree. He has two goals and one assist on the power play during that period. Barbashev has slowed down offensively after a productive first-round series against Utah, but he has one assist, six shots on goal and two blocked shots in his last three outings. 

DEFENSEMEN 

Lane Hutson, MTL at BUF ($5,700): Hutson has four assists (three on the power play) and four shots on goal during his three-game point streak. He is tied for the second-most points among blueliners in the postseason with 10 (two goals, eight assists) through 11 appearances. 

Olen Zellweger, ANA vs. VGK ($2,500): Since making his NHL playoff debut in Game 4 against the Golden Knights last Sunday, Zellweger has contributed one goal, one assist, one shot on net and three blocked shots in two appearances. His offensive potential makes him a solid value option for Thursday's slate. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Corey Abbott
Corey Abbott is an avid sports fan who has been writing fantasy hockey for 15-plus years.
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