Utah's set for a home playoff debut on Friday and some of its players have been recommended for your DraftKings NHL DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are three games on Friday in the NHL as Montreal hosts Tampa Bay, Vegas travels to Utah for the Mammoth's first NHL playoff game, and Edmonton plays in Anaheim. All three series are even at one apiece. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Karel Vejmelka, UTA vs. VGK ($7,500): Vejmelka produced his best career performance this season by winning 38 games to guide the club to the playoffs. He performed decent during the two matchups in Vegas having split the pair while only allowing a combined five goals. Vejmelka will be motivated to do well on Friday for Utah's postseason home debut.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at MON ($8,000): Vasilevskiy needs to be a little sharper after the first two outings this series. The prohibitive favorite to win the Vezina Trophy went 39-15-4 with a 2.31 GAA and .911 save percentage across 58 regular-season appearances, but has already given up six goals to the Habs.

VALUE PLAYS

Logan Cooley, UTA vs. VGK ($4,600): Cooley delivered a goal from each of the first two against Vegas, including the winner on Tuesday. The 21-year-old is highly touted after being selected third overall in 2022. Cooley missed 28 outings this season, yet still tallied 24 goals and 19 assists.

Ivan Demidov, MON vs. TB ($3,900): Demidov exceled as a rookie by scoring 19 times while adding 43 assists. He also supplied a helper in the opener.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Oilers at Ducks

Connor McDavid (C - $9,800), Zach Hyman (W - $5,900), Matt Savoie (W - $4,100)

McDavid should turn things around in Game 3 after being held off the scoresheet over the first two. Savoie has been terrific since the Olympic break with nine goals and 11 assists. Hyman found the back of the net on Tuesday and has been a steady scorer since joining the Oilers five years ago.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at ANA ($7,400): If you're going with McDavid's unit, it makes sense to go all in and add Bouchard. He may also be scoreless so far this series, though led all defensemen with a career-high 95 points. Like McDavid, Bouchard is due.

Lane Hutson, MON vs. TB ($5,100): Hutson did great as a sophomore by accumulating 12 goals and 66 assists. He also picked up a goal and assist from the first two games versus Tampa while quarterbacking an outstanding Montreal power play.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.