SLATE PREVIEW

There are two games on Friday in the NHL. The Islanders host Philadelphia and St. Louis plays in Anaheim. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIE

Lukas Dostal, ANA vs. STL ($7,900): Dostal will look to snap a two-game losing streak on Friday. He's posted a 29-17-3 record with a 3.03 GAA and .892 save percentage on the season. The Blues have been coming on of late going 6-2-2 in their last and only four points out of a playoff spot.

VALUE PLAYS

Robert Thomas, STL at ANA ($6,700): Thomas has produced six goals and 11 assists over 14 matchups since returning on Mar. 1. The Blues' star has also tallied 50 points on the year.

Trevor Zegras, PHI at NYI ($4,800): Zegras reached the 60-point mark for the third time during his six-year career. He's also on a seven-game scoring run while supplying 19 power-play points overall.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Ducks vs, Blues

Chris Kreider (W - $5,000), Leo Carlsson (C - $7,000), Troy Terry (W - $6,000)

The Ducks' top unit is led by the 21-year-old Carlsson, who's already established career-highs in goals (26) and assists (37). Kreider has been a great addition since moving over from the Rangers with 22 goals and 25 assists, with eight and nine of those coming while up a man. Terry has been solid when available racking up 54 points through 54 outings.

DEFENSEMEN

John Carlson, ANA vs. STL ($5,900): Carlson registered 46 points with Washington before being traded at the deadline. He's so far thrived with the Ducks having scored once while adding eight assists across nine appearances. Carlson is also quarterbacking Anaheim's top power play.

Matthew Schaefer, NYI vs. PHI ($6,900): It's hard not to play Schaefer any chance you can in DFS as the 18-year-old has been unbelievable as a rookie with 22 goals and 35 assists, including 18 points in 18 games since the Olympic break.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.