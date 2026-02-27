NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27

SLATE PREVIEW

There are four games in the NHL on Friday. Washington hosts Vegas, Buffalo travels to Florida, Minnesota plays in Utah and Anaheim is host to Winnipeg. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Alex Lyon, BUF at FLA ($7,200): Lyon has been a solid fantasy goaltender this season having posted a 14-8-3 with a 2.72 GAA and .913 save percentage, both career-bests for the 33-year-old. He could pick up a win on Friday against a Panthers team that played on Thursday.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at ANA ($7,500): Hellebuyck was outstanding over the Olympics, though struggled with the Jets going 13-16-7 with a 2.79 GAA and .900 save percentage. His performance for USA should spur him on the rest of the way, starting with Friday's matchup against the Ducks.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Logan Cooley, UTA vs. MIN ($4,700): Cooley returned to action on Wednesday after missing almost three months and 28 games with a lower-body injury. He drew an assist during Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Colorado that puts him at 24 points overall.

Justin Sourdif, WSH vs. VGK ($4,100): Sourdif has come into his own by picking up nine goals and eight assists across his last 18 appearances. He's also centering Washington's third line while also participating on the power play. Sourdif comes into Friday on a reasonable salary and should be considered for your DFS lineups.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Jets at Ducks

Mark Scheifele (C - $7,100), Kyle Connor (W - $7,600), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $5,500)

Scheifele has registered 27 goals and 43 assists, with 16 of those points coming on the power play. Connor has plenty to prove as he was a healthy scratch for the last four Olympics matchups while producing 65 points with Winnipeg. Vilardi has been reunited with the duo and potted a goal on Wednesday to put him at 22 on the year to go with 29 assists.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, MIN at UTA ($7,800): There are plenty of pundits who place Hughes at the top of the list among NHL defensemen ahead of Cale Makar. While that is debatable, the fact is he's been a stud since joining the Wild having racked up 35 points across 27 appearances - including a current 11-game scoring streak.

Shea Theodore, VGK at WSH ($4,700): The Canadian Olympian returns to action on Friday after missing out Wednesday's matchup. Theodore has also managed seven goals and 20 assists through 46 outings this season.

