Even with only two games on the NHL schedule, there are enough top selections to consider for your Friday DraftKings DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are only two games in the NHL on Friday with LA traveling to play the Islanders and St. Louis hosting Edmonton. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIE

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. LA ($8,000): Sorokin has gone 6-1-0 over his last seven starts as the Isles currently hold a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division. He'll be facing a Kings team on Friday ranked 29th in goals per game (2.58).

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Robert Thomas, STL vs. EDM ($5,400): Thomas picked up an assist on Thursday to prolong his scoring streak to eight where he's totaled five goals and eight assists after returning from injury. He's also registered 43 points through 48 outings this season.

Anders Lee, NYI vs. LA ($3,800): Lee has notched 15 goals and 35 points overall, including four and six on the power play. He's also skating on the Islanders' third line and second man-advantage.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Oilers at Blues

Zach Hyman (W - $6,300), Connor McDavid (C - $9,500), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $5,300)

This trio didn't do particularly well on Thursday as they were held scoreless with a combined minus-8 during a 7-2 loss to Dallas. McDavid still leads the league with 110 points, including 36 goals. Hyman has tallied 27 goals and 17 assists from 47 appearances while Nugent-Hopkins is at 50 points. Edmonton has plenty to prove on Friday against a weak St. Louis attack and subpar defense.

DEFENSEMEN

Matthew Schaefer, NYI vs. LA ($5,800): Schaefer is having an amazing season as an 18-year-old rookie with 20 goals and 27 assists, with 15 of those points coming on the power play.

Logan Mailloux, STL vs. EDM ($3,700): Mailloux has only produced three goals and two assists this year, but has recently been placed on the Blues' second man-advantage after Justin Faulk was dealt to Detroit at the deadline. And even if he doesn't get on the scoresheet, he's decent at providing shots and hits.

