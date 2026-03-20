DraftKings NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20

A few solid salary savers have been recommended to add to your Friday DraftKings NHL DFS lineups.
March 20, 2026
DraftKings NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
March 20, 2026
DraftKings NHL

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There are five games Friday in the NHL. Carolina travels to Toronto, Washington hosts New Jersey, Colorado plays in Chicago, Calgary is home to Florida and Anaheim takes on Utah in Salt Lake City. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Dustin Wolf, CGY vs. FLA ($7,500): Wolf is expected to face a tired Florida squad who beat the Oilers 4-0 on Thursday. He's gone 19-25-3 on the season with a 3.02 GAA and .896 save percentage.

Jacob Markstrom, NJ at WSH ($8,400): Markstrom has won his last two starts despite allowing six goals on only 40 shots. He's posted a 21-16-1 record alongside a 3.10 GAA and .884 save percentage across 29 outings and will be going up against a Washington side tied for 16th in scoring at 3.12 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Dylan Strome, WSH vs. NJ ($4,900): Strome has gone scoreless through his last four outings, yet still centers Alex Ovechkin on all attacking units. He's also recorded 16 goals and 34 assists overall.

Beckett Sennecke, ANA at UTA ($5,000): Sennecke is enduring his first major slump as he's gone without a point during his last seven matchups. The talented 20-year-old has enjoyed a terrific campaign at 20 goals and 31 assists. Sennecke is worth considering on Friday as his skill set is too good to keep going scoreless.

Taylor Hall, CAR at TOR ($3,900): Hall has been particularly hot of late with three goals and eight assists over his last 11 appearances. He's also moved up to the second line with Jackson Blake and Logan Stankoven while participating on Carolina's backup power play.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks

Valeri Nichushkin (W - $4,900), Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,500), Martin Necas (W - $8,000)

The Avs have recently struggled going 0-2-1 in their last three games. MacKinnon has still managed a goal and two helpers during that stretch to give him 111 points on the year. Necas has notched nine goals and 10 assists since returning from the Olympics. Nichushkin has returned to the top trio while tallying 14 goals and 24 assists through 58 outings.

DEFENSEMEN 

Mikhail Sergachev, UTA vs. ANA ($4,600): Sergachev returned to action last week after missing four games with a lower-body injury. He's since supplied three assists to give him 45 points on the season.

Jackson LaCombe, ANA at UTA ($4,700): LaCombe remains on the Ducks' top man-advantage despite John Carlson being acquired at the deadline. He's excelled since the start of 2026 by scoring twice and adding 22 helpers while already setting a career-high of 47 points.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Michael Finewax
Michael Finewax is in his 18th NHL season covering fantasy hockey, spending the first 17 years as the senior hockey writer and editor at Rotoworld.com.
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