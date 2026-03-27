NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27

Add a few Sabres to your Friday DraftKings NHL DFS lineups as they'll be hosting the slumping Red Wings.
March 27, 2026
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
March 27, 2026
DraftKings NHL
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There are two games Friday in the NHL. Detroit travels to Buffalo and the Rangers host Chicago at Madison Square Garden. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIE

Alex Lyon, BUF vs. DET ($7,900): Lyon and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen have been sharing the net since early Feburary, so Friday should be Lyon's turn. He saw his six-game winning streak end Monday in Anaheim, yet has done well overall by going 20-8-4 with a 2.65 GAA and .911 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS

Lucas Raymond, DET at BUF ($5,600): Raymond has posted two goals and two assists during his last five games after he went scoreless over the previous four when Dylan Larkin was out of the lineup. He's notched 69 points on the year and is only 11 from matching his career-high.

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR vs. CHI ($5,200): Lafreniere provided a goal and two assists on Wednesday to put him at 21 and 29 for those categories. He's also seven points short of the 57 he established two seasons ago. Lafreniere is averaging 2:16 on the power play, where he's produced seven goals and four assists.  

FORWARD LINE STACK

Sabres vs. Red Wings

Peyton Krebs (W - $3,500), Tage Thompson (C - $8,200), Alex Tuch (W - $6,100)

Thompson has been solid all season with 36 goals and 38 assists. Tuch continues to excel at 59 points while Krebs recently moved to the top trio and has contributed three assists from his last five outings.

DEFENSEMEN 

Simon Edvinsson, DET at BUF ($3,100): Edvinsson has been getting more minutes this season with a career-high average of 22:27. He's also posted nine goals, 13 assists, 75 shots, 80 hits, and 129 blocked shots overall.

Adam Fox, NYR vs. CHI ($5,500): Fox has gone off for a goal and 10 assists across his last 12 appearances - including eight power-play points - after missing 27 games earlier this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Michael Finewax
Michael Finewax is in his 18th NHL season covering fantasy hockey, spending the first 17 years as the senior hockey writer and editor at Rotoworld.com.
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