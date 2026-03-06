SLATE PREVIEW

It's a busy Friday as there are seven games on the NHL slate. Florida hosts Detroit, Colorado travels to Dallas, Vancouver plays in Chicago, Montreal heads to Anaheim, Edmonton plays host to Carolina, St. Louis finds its way to San Jose and Vegas is home to Minnesota. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

John Gibson, DET vs. FLA ($8,200): Gibson missed Wednesday with an upper-body injury and should be ready to go on Friday (and if not, take Cam Talbot instead). He got off to a slow start with Detroit, but has turned things around since the beginning of December going 19-5-1 with a 2.08 GAA and .925 save percentage. Gibson will be going up against a tired Florida team who lost 4-2 to Columbus on Thursday.

Spencer Knight, CHI vs. VAN ($8,400): Knight has gone 0-3-1 from his last four starts even though he only allowed 11 goals on 110 shots. He's produced a 16-18-8 record with three shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and .908 save percentage on the year. Knight will be facing a Canucks team on Friday sitting last in the league at only 43 points.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Dylan Holloway, STL at SJ ($5,300): Holloway has registered four goals and an assist since the Olympic break, highlighted by a hat-trick last week against Seattle. He's also notched 22 points across 38 apperances this season.

Robert Thomas, STL at SJ ($5,000): Thomas returned to action on Mar. 1 where he's supplied a goal and assist in each of his two outings. He's also the Blues' No. 1 center who's exceeded 80 points the last two campaigns.

Mats Zuccarello, MIN at VGK ($4,500): Zuccarello enters with a favorable salary considering he's racked up six goals and 10 assists from his last 14 games. He also skates alongside Kirill Kaprizov on the first line and power play to give him extra DFS value.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Sharks vs. Blues

Will Smith (W - $5,700), Macklin Celebrini (C - $9,300), Collin Graf (W - $2,800)

The Sharks' lead trio is led by Celebrini who's gone off for 30 goals and 57 assists and projected to finish top-five in NHL scoring. Smith has recorded seven goals and seven assists across 13 appearances after missing 13 with an upper-body injury. Graf makes for a decent value as he's produced 34 points this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Dobson, MON at ANA ($5,100): Dobson has gone scoreless during his last two games, but managed three goals and six assists from the previous six. He's currently sitting at 40 points, one better than last year when he was still with the Islanders.

Jackson LaCombe, ANA vs. MON ($5,200): LaCombe has accumulated 18 assists in his last 20 matchups to put him at 41 points overall, two shy of his career-high. He's also registered 13 points as the Ducks' PP1 quarterback.

