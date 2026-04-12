We're into the last few days of the NHL regular season. Sunday features five games starting at 6:00 p.m. ET or later, but that gives you plenty of time to get your NHL DFS lineups in. Here are my recommendations. Let's try and end your weekend on a high note.

SLATE PREVIEW

On Saturday, there were 15 NHL games played. Thus, Sunday features several teams on the second day of a back-to-back. In fact, since Buffalo is off again, Anaheim is the only team playing Sunday that didn't play Saturday.

GOALIES

Lukas Dostal, ANA vs. VAN ($8,000): I'd be inclined to go with Dostal simply based on the fact his team is rested and at home, and that is not true of any other teams Sunday. However, the matchup is also quite good. Vancouver is battling Chicago and Calgary to try and avoid being last in goals per game. The Canucks are locked into finishing last in GAA, though, so Dostal should be in line for a win.

Vitek Vanecek, UTA at CGY ($7,800): As noted, the Flames are one of three teams that could potentially finish last in goals per contest. Vanecek is one of the least-seen backup netminders in the NHL, a true backup in the old-school sense. However, Utah's playoff positioning is locked in, so there's no reason to push Karel Vejmelka. With literally only one option in net from a team that isn't closing out a back-to-back, I decided to target the matchup.

VALUE PLAYS

Drake Batherson, OTT at NJD ($6,100): The Senators played early Saturday afternoon against the Islanders, so they get a little extra rest and saw limited travel. Batherson has averaged over three minutes per game on the power play yet again, and he has 28 power-play points in 77 games. Those minutes would be easier to handle closing out a back-to-back. Because Jacob Markstrom is out, Nico Daws has been called up from the AHL for this start. The 25-year-old has an .891 save percentage at that level.

Viktor Arvidsson, BOS at CLM ($5,700): Arvidsson has quietly notched 24 goals and 173 shots on net through 68 games. He's moved up the lineup for the Bruins, including emerging with a role on the top power-play unit. Elvis Merzlikins is in line to start for the Blue Jackets on Sunday, and he is going to finish with a sub-.900 save percentage for a fourth consecutive season.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Ducks vs. Canucks

Leo Carlsson (C - $6,800), Troy Terry (W - $6,500), Chris Kreider (W - $5,200)

I mentioned the Canucks are going to finish last in GAA. Indeed, no team is even within 0.20 goals per game of Vancouver's woeful performance. Unsurprisingly, the Canucks also have a bottom-three penalty kill and are in the bottom 10 in shots on net allowed per game. It was really just a matter of which Ducks line I wanted, and the top line is manageable from a salary perspective.

Carlsson was impressive last season, but he's really emerged this year. The Swede has 65 points in only 67 games, and he could end up a 30-goal scorer. He's certainly trying, as Carlsson has put 46 shots on net over his last 15 games. Terry, like Carlsson, has been a point-per-game player when healthy, as he's tallied 56 points in 58 contests. Since returning from injury, he's been shooting even more than his center, as he's notched 47 shots on target in 12 outings. Kreider hasn't produced like his linemates, but he has 22 goals to go with 26 assists. That includes 17 power-play points, and Vancouver may finish with the league's worst penalty kill.

DEFENSEMEN

Jacob Trouba, ANA vs. VAN ($5,500): Trouba hasn't scored a goal in a while, but he has 10 goals on the season to go with 24 assists. The veteran has also tallied multiple shots on net in each of his last eight contests, so he's still trying to light the lamp. Vancouver is the worst defensive team in the NHL, and it is on the road for the second day of a back-to-back. Maybe Trouba, who skates on the top pairing with Jackson LaCombe, will light the lamp.

Dougie Hamilton, NJD vs. OTT ($5,400): Hamilton has notched 37 points this season, with 13 of those coming with the extra man. Luke Hughes is done for the year, meaning less competition for power-play time for Hamilton. The Senators suppress shots at even strength, but they have a bottom-five penalty kill. Additionally, James Reimer, who has an .883 save percentage, is in line to start.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.