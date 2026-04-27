Monday's top NHL DFS plays on FanDuel include Sidney Crosby as the Pittsburgh Penguins look to keep their season alive against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Monday has two games scheduled, including one at 7:00 p.m. EDT and one at 9:30 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Try our FanDuel NHL Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

Pittsburgh (vs. Philadelphia) and Vegas (at Utah) are the favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for both matchups is 5.5 goals.

GOALIE

Karel Vejmelka, UTA vs. VGK ($7,400): Vejmelka has earned a 2,36 GAA and a .916 save percentage through three games this postseason. He has won his last two outings, stopping 49 of 53 shots. Vejmelka was also successful against the Golden Knights during the 2025-26 regular season, going 2-1-0 while allowing only five goals on 95 shots.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Sidney Crosby, PIT vs. PHI ($7,000): Crosby has one goal on six shots and two assists in the last two games. He notched a power-play goal and two points in Saturday's Game 4 win over the Flyers. If Crosby has another big game, the Penguins stand a very good chance of extending the series to Game 6 on Wednesday.

Rickard Rakell, PIT vs. PHI ($5,900): Rakell is also coming off a two-point performance, with one goal and one assist in Game 4. He has one goal on seven shots and three assists in four games this postseason.

Ivan Barbashev VGK at UTA ($5,300): Barbashev has been a physical force in the playoffs. He has also been productive offensively, picking up two goals on four shots and one assist over a three-game point streak.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Dylan Guenther (W - $6,800), Logan Cooley (C - $5,900), Kailer Yamamoto (W - $3,900)

Guenther has lit the lamp in consecutive contests, amassing nine shots during that span. Cooley has two goals on eight shots and one assist during a three-game point streak. Yamamoto has collected three helpers in his past two outings.

Utah's second line has plenty of offensive upside, and the trio have affordable cap hits for Monday's slate.

DEFENSEMEN

Erik Karlsson, PIT vs. PHI ($5,900): Karlsson has recorded one goal and two assists over the last three games. He has two power-play points (one goal, one assist) and seven shots on target during that stretch.

Jamie Drysdale, PHI at PIT ($4,100): Drysdale has supplied one even-strength goal and two power-play helpers in four outings this postseason. He also has nine shots on net and seven blocked shots for some decent bang-for-the-buck category coverage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.