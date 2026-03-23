With only one game on the schedule for Monday, lineups will consist of one MVP, carrying a 1.5x multiplier, and five utility slots. The salary cap is $60,000. There are no positional requirements, and goaltenders are not available for selection. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

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SLATE PREVIEW

Ottawa is a heavy favorite on the road against the NY Rangers in the lone game of Monday's slate. The Senators have won seven of their last 10 outings, including the past two, while the Rangers have lost four straight contests. The Over/Under for the matchup is 6.0 goals.

MVP

Mika Zibanejad, NYR vs. OTT ($18,600): Zibanejad has racked up three goals, 10 points and 12 shots on net over his past seven outings. He has one goal and five helpers on the man advantage over that stretch. Zibanejad has two tallies, two helpers and five shots during a three-game point streak. He has one goal, two assists and 10 shots in two previous appearances against Ottawa this campaign.

Drake Batherson, OTT at NYR ($16,500): Batherson has notched four goals, 15 shots on net and six points in six games heading into Monday night's action. He has two goals and one assist on the power play during that span. Batherson has scored a goal in each of his previous two outings against the Rangers this season, adding one assist and five shots in the process.

UTILITY/VALUE PLAYS

Brady Tkachuk, OTT at NYR ($13,200): Tkachuk has accounted for four goals, eight points and 35 shots on target through 10 games in March. He has three helpers on the power play across that span. Tkachuk has produced three goals on 28 shots and eight points in his past five outings against the Rangers.

Thomas Chabot, OTT at NYR ($8,600): Chabot has compiled two goals, seven assists, 23 shots on net and 22 blocked shots in his last 11 games. He has picked up one goal, one assist and four shots in his past two appearances versus the Rangers.

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR vs. OTT ($7,600): Lafreniere has been productive in March, registering seven goals, 14 points and 28 shots on net in 10 games. He has one goal on six shots and two helpers in his last two outings. Lafreniere also has one goal, two points and five shots in two previous contests against the Rangers this campaign.

Warren Foegele, OTT at NYR ($4,800): Foegele has lit the lamp three times on five shots while adding one assist in his past four appearances. He also has two goals on 18 shots and three helpers in his last four outings against the Rangers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.