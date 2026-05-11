Monday's top NHL DFS plays on FanDuel's single-game slate include Kirill Kaprizov as the Minnesota Wild look to even up their second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche.

With only one game on the schedule for Monday, lineups will consist of one MVP, who carries a 1.5x multiplier, and five utility slots. The salary cap is $60,000. There are no positional requirements, and goaltenders are not available for selection. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

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SLATE PREVIEW

Colorado is a road favorite on the Moneyline for Game 4 against Minnesota. The Avalanche lead the second-round series 2-1, but the Wild earned a 5-1 victory in Saturday's Game 3 matchup. The over/under for Monday's contest is 6.5 goals.

MVP

Nathan MacKinnon, COL at MIN ($20,700): MacKinnon has lit the lamp in four straight outings. He has registered a multi-point performance in three of his four appearances. MacKinnon has five goals on 18 shots and five assists during that span. He also has three goals and two helpers on the power play over that stretch.

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN vs. COL ($18,300): Kaprizov has generated two goals and three assists during his three-game point streak. He has nine shots on net, four blocked shots and two power-play helpers across that period. Kaprizov is coming off a three-point effort in Saturday's victory over the Avalanche.

UTILITY/VALUE PLAYS

Cale Makar, COL at MIN ($10,400): Makar hasn't found the scoresheet in consecutive contests, but he has four goals, one assist, 13 shots and 11 blocks in his past five appearances. It probably won't be long before he becomes an offensive difference-maker again.

Quinn Hughes, MIN vs. COL ($9,800): Hughes leads all blueliners in playoff production, compiling four goals and 13 points through nine games. He has contributed two goals (one on the power play), three helpers, three shots and two blocks in three outings against the Avalanche during the second round.

Ryan Hartman, MIN vs. COL ($8,400): Hartman has two goals (one on the power play) and one assist over his three-game point streak. He has been credited with 15 shots on target and three blocks during that stretch.

Nazem Kadri, COL at MIN ($7,600): Kadri has collected one goal on 17 shots and three power-play assists across a four-game point spree. He has piled up 15 shots through three games against Minnesota in the second round.

Gabriel Landeskog, COL at MIN ($7,400): Landeskog has accounted for three goals and five assists during a six-game point streak. He has 16 shots, six blocks and four power-play points (one goal, three assists) over that stretch.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.