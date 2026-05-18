Monday's top NHL DFS plays on FanDuel's single-game slate include Cole Caufield as the Montreal Canadiens try to punch their tickets to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Buffalo Sabres.

With only one game on the schedule for Monday, lineups will consist of one MVP, who carries a 1.5x multiplier, and five utility slots. The salary cap is $60,000. There are no positional requirements, and goaltenders are not available for selection. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

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SLATE PREVIEW

Buffalo is a home favorite on the Moneyline for Game 7 against Montreal. The over/under for the matchup is 5.5 goals. The winner will face Carolina on Thursday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

MVP

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. MTL ($15,000): Dahlin is coming off a five-point performance in Saturday's 8-3 Game 6 victory. He has two goals and seven assists during a four-game point streak. Dahlin has four power-play points (one goal, four assists), 11 shots on net and four blocked shots over that span.

UTILITY/VALUE PLAYS

Tage Thompson, BUF vs. MTL ($12,400): Thompson has multi-point performances in three of his last four appearances, accumulating three goals on 14 shots and five helpers. He has five power-play points (one goal, four assists) and two blocked shots over that time. Thompson is tied for the second-most points (15) in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Cole Caufield, MTL at BUF ($11,600): Caufield has compiled three goals on 13 shots and two assists across his four-game point streak. He has four power-play points, including a pair of goals, during that stretch. Caufield's eight points with the man advantage tie him for the league lead this postseason.

Lane Hutson, MTL at BUF ($9,200): Hutson has picked up seven assists during his five-game point streak. He has five power-play points, six shots on target and three blocked shots during that time. Hutson is tied for the playoff lead among defenders with 11 helpers, and he leads all defensemen with eight power-play points.

Ivan Demidov, MTL at BUF ($7,200): Demidov has reached the scoresheet in five of six contests during Montreal's second-round series against the Sabres. He has two goals, four assists, 15 shots on target and three blocked shots across that period. Demidov has earned all of his points on the power play. He has two goals and three assists over a four-game point streak going into Game 7 on Monday.

Zach Benson, BUF vs. MTL ($6,800): Benson has registered five goals and nine points through 12 outings this postseason. In the second round, he has notched three goals on 13 shots and three helpers in six games against the Canadiens.

Jake Evans, MTL at BUF ($3,800): Evans has accumulated two goals and five assists over his five-game point streak. He has added a shorthanded goal, seven shots and two blocks during that span.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.