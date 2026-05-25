Monday's top NHL DFS plays on FanDuel's single-game slate include Nick Suzuki as the Montreal Canadiens defend home ice in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes.

With only one game on the schedule for Monday, lineups will consist of one MVP, who carries a 1.5x multiplier, and five utility slots. The salary cap is $60,000. There are no positional requirements, and goaltenders are not available for selection. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

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SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina is a road favorite on the Moneyline for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Hurricanes earned a 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens on Saturday to even the best-of-seven series at one game apiece. The over/under for Monday's matchup is 5.5 goals.

MVP

Seth Jarvis, CAR at MTL ($17,100): Jarvis has one goal and a series-high nine shots through his first two playoff outings against Montreal. Carolina's top line has largely been disappointing this postseason, but the trio played well in Saturday's victory. Despite being held without a point again, they combined for nine shots on goal. A breakthrough performance could be on the horizon.

UTILITY/VALUE PLAYS

Nick Suzuki, MTL vs. CAR ($12,800): Suzuki has contributed four helpers and nine shots on goal in his past four appearances. He has three assists, six shots and one block through two playoff meetings against the Hurricanes.

Lane Hutson, MTL vs. CAR ($9,600): Hutson hasn't picked up a point in his last two outings, but he has one shot on goal and eight blocked shots over that stretch. Before his recent skid, he had eight assists, including six on the power play, during a six-game point streak.

Nikolaj Ehlers, CAR at MTL ($9,000): Ehlers was the hero of Game 2 with a two-goal performance. He posted five shots on target and had the game-winner in overtime. Ehlers has registered four goals and one assist in his last five appearances.

Logan Stankoven, CAR at MTL ($6,000): Stankoven has cooled off considerably following a red-hot start to the postseason. He has just one goal on 11 shots in his past five matches, but he could have superb bang-for-the-buck upside if he heats up offensively again in Monday's matchup.

Phillip Danault, MTL vs. CAR ($4,600): Danault has picked up at least one point in six of his last eight contests. He has two goals, seven assists, seven shots and 11 blocks over that span. Danault has multi-point efforts in each of the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals. He has two goals and three helpers during his three-game point streak.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.