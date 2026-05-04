Monday's top NHL DFS plays on FanDuel include a resurgent Frederik Andersen as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round.

Monday has two games scheduled, including one at 7:00 p.m. EDT and one at 9:30 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Try our FanDuel NHL Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina (vs. Philadelphia) is a heavy favorite on the Moneyline, and Vegas (vs. Anaheim) is also favored for its Round 2 opener. The over/under for the Ducks-Golden Knights is 6.5 goals, while the Flyers-Hurricanes matchup is expected to yield 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. PHI ($7,900): Andersen has been lights out during the postseason. He has posted a 5-0 record with two shutouts, a .961 save percentage and a GAA of 0.90. He made 19 saves in a 3-0 blanking of the Flyers to begin the second round of the playoffs.

Lukas Dostal, ANA at VGK ($7,300): Dostal had his best performance of Round 1 in Thursday's series-clinching win over Edmonton. He made 25 saves on 27 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Oilers' high-powered offense. Dostal could be a decent value play for Monday's slate after he went 2-0-0 while allowing only six goals on 63 shots against Vegas during the 2025-26 regular season.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Leo Carlsson, ANA at VGK ($7,100): Carlsson accumulated three goals, eight points and 28 shots on net in six games during the opening round of the playoffs against Edmonton. During the 2025-26 regular season, he supplied two goals on six shots and two assists in two outings against the Golden Knights.

Mitch Marner, VGK vs. ANA ($6,500): Marner has two goals on 11 shots and three assists during a three-game point streak. He has a power-play tally and two shorthanded helpers over that span. Marner had one goal, two points and nine shots in three appearances against the Ducks during the regular season.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Hurricanes vs. Flyers

Logan Stankoven (C - $6,500), Taylor Hall (W - $5,700), Jackson Blake (W - $5,400)

Stankoven has lit the lamp in each of his five appearances this postseason. He has six goals on 23 shots and one assist across that stretch. Stankoven scored twice in Game 1's 3-0 win over the Flyers on Saturday. Hall has two goals, six helpers and 14 shots over a five-game playoff point streak. Blake has compiled six points, including four assists, and 10 shots through five outings this postseason.

Carolina's second line has been leading the way for the team offensively. The trio combined for three goals and five points in Game 1 against Philadelphia.

DEFENSEMEN

Jackson LaCombe, ANA at VGK ($5,900): LaCombe has picked up at least one point in five of six games this postseason. He has one goal, eight assists, 14 shots and 13 blocked shots over that stretch. LaCombe registered three points, including two helpers, and eight shots in three contests against Vegas during the 2025-26 regular season.

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. ANA ($5,700): Theodore has two goals and two assists across his three-game point streak. He has eight shots and 10 blocks over that span. Theodore has eight goals and 25 points in 33 previous matchups against the Ducks in his career.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.