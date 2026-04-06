Monday has four games scheduled, including one at 7:00 p.m. EDT, one at 7:30 p.m., one at 10:00 p.m. and one at 10:30 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

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SLATE PREVIEW

Winnipeg (vs. Seattle) and San Jose (vs. Chicago) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for Lightning-Sabres and Blackhawks-Sharks is 6.5 goals, while the Kraken-Jets and Predators-Kings matchups are expected to yield 5.5 goals.

GOALIE

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. SEA ($7,300): Hellebuyck has won four of his last six outings. He hasn't won in two previous appearances against Seattle this season, but he possesses plenty of bang for the buck upside. The Kraken have been struggling, scoring only six goals during a four-game (0-3-1) losing skid.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Kyle Connor, WPG vs. SEA ($7,500): Connor has been held off the scoresheet only once in seven games heading into Monday night's action, amassing five goals on 21 shots and nine points. He has three multi-point efforts during that span. Connor has two goals, five points and 14 shots in his last five appearances against the Kraken.

Artemi Panarin, LAK vs. NSH ($6,800): Panarin has been productive since the Olympic break, compiling eight goals and 21 points in his past 18 contests. He has produced one goal on seven shots while adding four helpers over a three-game point streak. Panarin has two goals, seven shots and three points in three outings against the Predators this campaign.

Filip Forsberg, NSH at LAK ($6,400): Forsberg has four goals on seven shots and two assists during his three-game point streak. He has two tallies, three shots and one helper in two previous meetings against the Kings this season.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Chicago at Sharks

Tyler Bertuzzi (W - $5,700), Anton Frondell (C - $5,700), Ilya Mikheyev (W - $4,200)

Bertuzzi has potted four goals on 13 shots while chipping in two assists in his last seven appearances. Frondell has one goal, five points, 15 shots and seven blocks in the first seven outings of his NHL career. Mikheyev has notched two goals on eight shots and three helpers in his past four contests.

Chicago's second line is a good blend of offensive upside and affordable cap hits for Monday's slate. Bertuzzi and Mikheyev have combined for one goal and four assists against the Sharks this season. Since March 15, San Jose has allowed the second-most goals per game (4.09) in the league.

DEFENSEMEN

Darren Raddysh, TBL at BUF ($6,800): Raddysh has accumulated four goals, nine points, 35 shots on net and eight blocked shots in the last 10 games. He has one goal and one helper with the man advantage during that stretch. Raddysh also has one goal on 10 shots and six points in three previous outings against the Sabres this season.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. TBL ($6,500): Dahlin has filled the stat sheet with five goals (two on the power play), nine points, 23 shots on target and three blocked shots in his last nine outings. He has picked up three goals on 21 shots and nine assists during a six-game point streak versus the Lightning, including two goals and five helpers in three contests this campaign.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.