Monday's top NHL DFS plays on FanDuel include Jakob Chychrun as the new top dog on the Washington Capitals blue line in a clash with the Calgary Flames.

Monday has five games scheduled, including one at 4:00 p.m. EDT, two at 7:00 p.m., one at 8:30 p.m. and one at 9:00 p.m. The afternoon matchup between Los Angeles and Columbus is only being offered in a showdown format, so our focus will be on the four evening games. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Ottawa (at Vancouver) and Washington (vs. Calgary) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. Utah (at Chicago) and Philadelphia (vs. NY Rangers) are also favored. The over/under for Senators-Canucks is 6.5 goals. The Flames-Capitals and Mammoth-Blackhawks matchups are expected to yield 6.0 goals, while the Rangers-Flyers contest anticipates 5.5 goals.

GOALIE

Linus Ullmark, OTT at VAN ($7,200): Despite shaky showings against Edmonton and Seattle, Ullmark has won three of his last four outings (3-0-1). He has plenty of bang for the buck upside against the struggling Canucks. Since Feb. 1, Vancouver has gone 1-5-2 while scoring only 20 goals. Ullmark also has a 5-3-0 record with a 2.53 GAA and a .911 save percentage in eight previous starts versus the Canucks.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Tim Stutzle, OTT at VAN ($6,900): Stutzle has compiled eight goals and eight assists during his 12-game point streak. He has five power-play points (one goal, four assists) and 30 shots on net during that span. Stutzle has amassed seven helpers and nine points in his past eight appearances against Vancouver.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, WSH vs. CGY ($5,200): Dubois has netted four goals on 16 shots while adding two assists in his last six outings. He has the potential to be a solid value play if his offensive success continues.

Matvei Michkov, PHI vs. NYR ($4,500): Michkov ended a three-game point slump in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Pittsburgh with an assist. He has two goals, one assist and five shots in three contests against the Rangers this season, giving him considerable bang for the buck upside.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Mammoth at Blackhawks

Clayton Keller (W - $6,600), Nick Schmaltz (C - $6,700), Dylan Guenther (W - $6,700)

Keller has racked up three goals, 10 assists and 23 shots on net in his last eight appearances. He has five multi-point efforts during that span. Schmaltz has generated five goals, six helpers and 17 shots in eight contests going into Monday night's action. Guenther has found the back of the net five times while earning four assists and 22 shots over the past eight outings. He has two goals and three helpers during his three-game point streak.

Utah's top line is a good blend of offensive potential and affordable cap hits. Chicago will be a tired team, playing for the third time in four nights and in the second half of a back-to-back. The Blackhawks have also allowed 13 goals during a three-game (0-1-2) losing skid.

DEFENSEMEN

Jakob Chychrun, WSH vs. CGY ($7,000): Chychrun has amassed three goals, four assists, 23 shots on net and 10 blocked shots in six games heading into Monday's slate. His stock has risen following the trade deadline. The trade that sent John Carlson to Anaheim has solidified Chychrun's spot on the top power-play unit.

Thomas Chabot, OTT at VAN ($5,800): Chabot has registered one goal, four assists, 11 shots on target and five blocks in his last four games. He already has solid value because of his category coverage and cap hit for Monday's slate. Additionally, Chabot could receive a boost with more power-play time if Jake Sanderson is unavailable to play against the Canucks due to an upper-body injury.

