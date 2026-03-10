Tuesdays tend to be one of the busiest days of the week for the NHL, but even in that context, tonight is particularly action-packed. There are 13 games on the docket, which gives us plenty of options to comb through. Here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Calgary, Utah, Los Angeles, Columbus and the Rangers all played Monday, so those teams might be held back a bit due to fatigue. The rest of the teams playing tonight are rested, but Montreal is playing in the first half of a back-to-back, which might influence its lineup decisions.

GOALIES

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. UTA ($7,800): Gustavsson has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his past four appearances while stopping 118 of 124 shots (.952 save percentage). He has a 23-10-6 record, 2.53 GAA and .911 save percentage in 40 outings in 2025-26. The Mammoth are gearing up for the third road game in four days, so they might not be at their best against Gustavsson.

Jeremy Swayman, BOS vs. LAK ($7,700): Swayman has allowed just four goals on 74 shots (.946 save percentage) across his past three appearances. That gives him a 24-13-3 record with a 2.80 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 41 outings. The Kings rank 29th in goals per game with 2.60 this season.

Joel Hofer, STL vs. NYI ($7,500): Hofer has won his past four straight starts while stopping 101 of 105 shots (.962 save percentage). He's 16-11-3 with a 2.69 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 34 appearances in 2025-26. The Islanders are 22nd in goals per game with 2.88.

VALUE PLAYS

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR vs. CAL ($4,800): Lafreniere has accumulated two goals and five points in his last three games as well as five goals and 10 points across his past eight outings. This hasn't been a great campaign for him overall, but he still has a chance to end it on a high note.

Taylor Hall, CAR vs. TOR ($4,700): Hall is on a three-game scoring streak, and he has two goals and eight points across his past six outings. He's up to 14 goals and 35 points in 63 appearances in 2025-26.

Matias Maccelli, TOR at MON ($4,200): Maccelli is entering Tuesday's action amid a five-game scoring streak. The 25-year-old hasn't been consistent offensively this year, but Maccelli provides great value when he's hot.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche vs. Oilers

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $8,700), Martin Necas (W - $7,600), Nazem Kadri (C - $6,000)

Necas has been fantastic since the Olympics, scoring eight goals and 14 points in seven outings with the Avalanche. He's up to 28 goals and 76 points in 59 outings in 2025-26. On other teams, Necas would be the team's offensive leader, but that's not the case on the Avalanche, thanks to MacKinnon, who has 43 goals and 104 points in 61 appearances this season. He's on a six-game scoring streak (three goals, 11 points).

Kadri, who was acquired from Calgary on Friday, is an interesting addition to this line. He's a natural center, but the Avalanche have an abundance of those, so it seems he's being tried out on the top unit. If that ends up being his assignment, Kadri should be well worth his price.

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs

Nick Suzuki (C - $7,100), Cole Caufield (W - $7,000), Juraj Slafkovsky (W - $5,800)

Suzuki is on a roll with three goals and nine points across his active four-game scoring streak. That gives him 21 goals and 74 points in 62 appearances in 2025-26. Caufield has been similarly effective recently with five goals and seven points over his last five appearances. At 37 goals on the season, Caufield's next goal will establish a new career high.

Slafkovsky has been a touch behind his linemates in terms of offensive output this campaign, but he's been effective in his own right. He has 23 goals and 52 points in 62 outings in 2025-26, including two goals and six points over his last three games.

DEFENSEMEN

Lane Hutson, MON vs. TOR ($6,300): Hutson has been held off the scoresheet just once across his past nine outings, collecting two goals and 11 points across that stretch. The 22-year-old blueliner has 11 goals and 64 points in 62 outings in 2025-26.

Moritz Seider, DET at FLA ($6,000): Seider supplied a goal and three points in a 3-0 win over New Jersey on Sunday, which brings him up to a goal and seven points over his past seven games. He has eight goals and 44 points in 64 appearances in 2025-26, putting him on pace to surpass his career high of 50 points, which he established in the 2021-22 regular season.

Philip Broberg, STL vs. NYI ($4,800): Broberg has collected an assist in each of his past three games, making him a decent discount option for the time being. He has three goals and 22 points in 62 appearances this campaign.

