It doesn't get much busier than this. There are 15 games on the docket tonight, meaning that almost every healthy player is an option. That's a lot to consider, so let's make it easier with some recommendations.

Try our FanDuel NHL Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

Ottawa is the only team that isn't rested going into tonight's action, so the Senators are at a bit of a disadvantage. Boston and Toronto are kicking off the first half of a back-to-back tonight, which might influence those squads' lineup decisions.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. CHI ($8,100): Sorokin is coming off a 26-save shutout over Columbus to improve to 26-17-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 45 outings this campaign. He's got a good chance to keep rolling against the Blackhawks, who are 26-31-13 and rank 30th in goals per game with 2.57.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. NJD ($7,900): Oettinger has been fantastic recently, posting a 6-0-2 record, 1.81 GAA and .930 save percentage across his past eight appearances. He needs just one more win to reach 30 for the fifth straight regular season.

Adin Hill, VGK at WPG ($6,700): If you want to try to save money in goal, Hill is an interesting option. He has a 1.96 GAA and a .905 save percentage across his past six outings, so he's been solid recently. The issue is that the team in front of him has been a mixed bag, leading to a 3-3-0 record over that stretch. That said, Winnipeg has also been shaky lately, going 1-1-2 across its past four, and the Jets have a mediocre 29-29-12 on the season. Both teams have fallen short of their standards, but this is a very winnable game for Hill.

VALUE PLAYS

Yegor Chinakhov, PIT vs. COL ($4,700): Chinakhov has been on a roll with three goals and 11 points across his past nine outings. This probably won't last, but he hasn't slowed yet, finding the back of the net in each of his last two appearances.

Matvei Michkov, PHI vs. CLM ($4,600): Michkov is entering tonight's action on a three-game scoring streak in which he's accumulated four assists. He has endured a sophomore slump, falling to 37 points in 68 outings in 2025-26 compared to 63 points in 80 regular-season outings last year, but Michkov still has a chance to end the campaign on a high note.

Lawson Crouse, UTA vs. EDM ($4,500): Crouse has three goals and five points in his past four outings. He's not a consistent source of offense, but he is a nice forward to grab during hot stretches like this one.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning vs. Wild

Anthony Cirelli (C - $5,800), Nikita Kucherov (W - $8,200), Brandon Hagel (W - $7,200)

Kucherov is one of the best forwards in the game, and he's also one of the hottest players. He has eight goals and 23 points across his past nine outings, which brings him up to 40 goals and 119 points in 65 appearances this season. Finding others who live up to that level is near impossible, but his linemates are hot as well. Cirelli has four goals and 13 points across his past nine outings, and Hagel has accumulated two goals and eight points over his last four games.

Predators vs. Sharks

Filip Forsberg (W - $6,500), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $5,000), Matthew Wood (W - $4,300)

The Sharks rank 31st in goals allowed per game with 3.56 this season, so this is a good night to load up on Nashville forwards. Forsberg is especially appealing given how effective he's been lately. The 31-year-old forward has nine goals and 16 points across his past 12 outings, including six goals and eight points over his last six games. Meanwhile, Marchessault has been providing solid value at his price point with seven helpers across his last eight appearances.

Wood is a bit of a riskier selection. He had five goals and six points in six outings from March 5-17, but he's been held off the scoresheet for three straight games, so it's safe to say that hot streak is behind him. The unit having three wingers also makes taking the full trio somewhat more awkward. You could consider swapping out Wood for Ryan O'Reilly (C - $6,600), who has 20 goals and 64 points in 69 outings in 2025-26.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at UTA ($7,500): Bouchard is leading all defensemen with 79 points (19 goals) in 71 appearances this season. He's continued to excel across his past 14 outings with four goals and 19 points in that span.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. NKD ($6,500): Heiskanen has been a steady contributor since the Olympic break with two goals and 13 points in 13 appearances. That brings him up to nine goals and 59 points in 68 outings this campaign.

Travis Sanheim, PHI vs. CLM ($4,600): Sanheim has been a good, affordable option recently, providing two goals and five points across his last six outings. That gives him eight goals and 31 appearances in 2025-26.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.