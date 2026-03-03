Tuesday's top NHL DFS plays on FanDuel include Connor McDavid as the headliner on an Edmonton Oilers stack at home against the Ottawa Senators.

Although the trade deadline isn't until Friday, this is the last packed slate before then, with 11 games on the docket. Plenty of general managers will be weighing these results as they make their final evaluations on whether to buy or sell. Here are my recommendations for tonight's action.

SLATE PREVIEW

There isn't too much in the way of overwhelming favorites, based on FanDuel's moneyline for tonight, but Winnipeg (minus-170) is seen as having a significant edge over Chicago (plus-140). Although the Jets have disappointed this campaign (23-26-10) and are 1-1-3 across their past five games, Chicago is in an even worse spot (23-28-9) and has begun to sell by dealing defenseman Connor Murphy to Edmonton in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick. Colorado (minus-162) and Columbus (minus-142) are also significant favorites against Anaheim (plus-134) and Nashville (plus-118), respectively.

GOALIES

Logan Thompson, WAS vs. UTA ($7,700): Thompson has won his past three appearances, allowing five goals on 79 shots (.937 save percentage). He has a 21-16-4 record, 2.40 GAA and .913 save percentage in 41 outings in 2025-26. Utah has been a mixed bag lately, going 4-5-0 across its past nine games.

Casey DeSmith, DAL at CAL ($7,600): DeSmith has won his past two starts for the Stars while turning aside 30 of 33 shots (.909 save percentage). He's been a fine backup this campaign, posting a 12-4-5 record, 2.31 GAA and .913 save percentage in 22 outings. Dallas is on the second half of a back-to-back, but the Flames are a very favorable adversary who have averaged just 2.47 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Yegor Chinakhov, PIT at BOS ($4,700): Chinakhov has seven goals and 10 points across his past 11 outings. That's an amazing streak for a player who has never recorded more than 29 points in a single regular season, but he's a fantastic choice while he's hot.

Teuvo Teravainen, CHI at WPG ($4,300): Teravainen has recorded at least a point in each of Chicago's three games since the Olympic break, recording two goals and four points. He's projected to play in the top six and first power-play unit, which are great positions for his price point.

Matt Savoie, EDM vs. OTT ($4,200): Savoie is riding a three-game scoring streak in which he's collected a goal and six points. The 22-year-old is enjoying the best run of his young career.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche at Ducks

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $8,700), Martin Necas (W - $7,400), Gabriel Landeskog ($4,700)

MacKinnon is almost always good, as evidenced by his 40 goals and 97 points in 57 outings in 2025-26. He's also registered two assists in each of his past two games since returning from the Olympic break. However, Necas has been the highlight of this unit recently.

The 27-year-old Necas has contributed three goals and six points over his past three appearances. He's up to 25 goals and 68 points in 55 outings this campaign. Landeskog has been a mixed bag in his return campaign from an offensive perspective (seven goals, 24 points in 44 appearances), but he's cheap enough to make him worth considering to round out the top line.

Oilers vs. Senators

Connor McDavid (C - $8,400), Zach Hyman (W - $6,800), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $5,800)

McDavid has recorded multiple points in three straight games (one goal, seven points), which gives him 35 goals and 103 points in 61 outings in 2025-26. He's the first player with over 100 points this campaign.

His linemates aren't nearly as impressive, but they're solid. Hyman has two goals and four points across three games since the Olympic break, giving him 24 goals and 40 points in 42 appearances. Nugent-Hopkins has 14 goals and 47 points in 52 outings, which puts him on pace to have his best regular season since his career-best 104-point showing in 2022-23.

DEFENSEMEN

Jake Sanderson, OTT at EDM ($6,300): Sanderson is having a strong campaign with 11 goals and 48 points through 59 outings. He's been doing even better lately, collecting a goal and seven points over his past seven appearances.

Erik Karlsson, PIT at BOS ($5,400): Karlsson has provided solid production for his price point this campaign with four goals and 38 points across 54 appearances. He's heating up again, too, registering three assists across his past two outings.

