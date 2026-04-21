Tuesday's top NHL DFS plays on FanDuel include Ivan Demidov as the Montreal Canadiens take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round clash.

The first round continues tonight with another four games on the docket, so let's get into my favorite picks for Tuesday.

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SLATE PREVIEW

Despite claiming Game 1, Montreal (plus-158) is still considered a heavy underdog against Tampa Bay (minus-192) going into Game 2 on Tuesday, based on FanDuel's moneyline. It's certainly the case that the Lightning will be in big trouble if they don't leave home with at least a split. However, the biggest favorites of the night are easily Colorado (minus-295) in Game 2 versus Los Angeles (plus-235). Buffalo (minus-172) and Vegas (minus-156) have comparatively closer odds against Boston (plus-142) and Utah (plus-130), respectively.

GOALIES

Scott Wedgewood, COL vs. LAK ($8,000): I agree with the odds that the Avalanche are very likely to go up 2-0, so naturally I see Wedgewood as a strong pick tonight. He stopped 24 of 25 shots in Game 1 against the Kings. Wedgewood also posted a 31-6-6 record, 2.02 GAA and .921 save percentage in 45 regular-season outings.

Carter Hart, VGK vs. UTA ($7,600): I recognize that Utah isn't seen as much of an underdog based on the odds, but a key to success in the playoffs tends to be a hot goaltender, and Vegas has that. Hart played a huge role in taking Game 1 by stopping 31 of Utah's 33 shots. He also won his final six regular-season outings, posting a 1.66 GAA and a .930 save percentage over that span.

VALUE PLAYS

Ivan Demidov, MON at TBL ($5,200): Demidov collected a power-play assist in Montreal's playoff opener, and he'll likely contribute significantly more offense in this series. He's a big part of why the Canadiens advanced to the playoffs. The 20-year-old finished his rookie campaign with 19 goals and 62 points, including 20 with the man advantage, in 82 regular-season appearances.

Zach Benson, BUF vs. BOS ($4,700): Benson managed three shots in Game 1 on Sunday. He wasn't rewarded, but he likely will be before too long. Benson was red hot going into this series, collecting three goals and seven points across his last five regular-season games.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche vs. Kings

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $8,300), Martin Necas (W - $7,000), Artturi Lehkonen (W - $5,500)

Colorado is one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup, and this top line is a huge part of the reason why. MacKinnon was one of the league's best forwards in the 2025-26 regular season, providing 53 goals and 127 points in 80 outings, and Necas wasn't too far behind him with 38 goals and 100 points in 78 appearances. Lehkonen didn't measure up to that duo in terms of regular-season success, but his 21 goals and 48 points in 70 matches were still solid.

Lehkonen scored a goal, and MacKinnon registered an assist in Game 1 on Sunday, but this unit is capable of doing significantly better as the series goes on.

Canadiens at Lightning

Nick Suzuki (C - $7,400), Cole Caufield (W - $7,500), Juraj Slafkovsky (W - $6,600)

This trio stepped up in a huge way to earn Montreal its 4-3 win over Tampa Bay in Game 1 on Sunday. Slafkovsky led the charge with a hat trick, while Caufield and Suzuki each registered two assists. It was a great showing, but Montreal has gotten tons of good work out of these three. All three of them finished the regular season with over 70 points, and Suzuki was the only one to record under 30 regular-season goals -- though you can hardly fault him for ending the regular season with 29 markers when he also had an incredible 101 points.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. LAK ($7,000): Makar didn't record a point in Colorado's series-opening 2-1 victory Sunday, but the Kings are unlikely to contain the superstar defenseman for long. Makar has traditionally excelled in the playoffs, providing 22 goals and 85 points across 80 career postseason outings.

Ryan McDonagh, TBL vs. MON ($4,300): McDonagh is a solid value play right now. He's collected seven assists over his past nine appearances, including a helper in Tampa Bay's 4-3 loss to Montreal in Game 1 of the first-round series.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.