We're deep into the first round now with three Game 5s on the docket tonight. Here are the players I like most for these critical matches.

Try our FanDuel NHL Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

Despite Anaheim's 3-1 series lead, Edmonton (minus-164) is favored to beat the Ducks (plus-136) at home tonight, per the FanDuel Moneyline. By contrast, Buffalo (minus-164) is favored to best Boston (plus-136) in that series' Game 5, which would result in the Sabres advancing to the second round with a 4-1 series victory. Dallas (minus-125) and Minnesota (plus-104) are tied 2-2 in that series, and those squads have fairly even odds to take Game 5.

GOALIES

Alex Lyon, BUF vs. BOS ($7,700): Lyon has led Buffalo to victory in its past two games by stopping 47 of 49 shots over that stretch. That's earned him a third consecutive start tonight, and I recommend leaning on the hot hand. Lyon also had a 20-10-4 record, 2.77 GAA and .906 save percentage in 36 regular-season appearances.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. MIN ($7,500): With limited options, there aren't ideal choices. Oettinger has been a mixed bag in the first-round series, posting a 2-2 record, 2.69 GAA and .902 save percentage across four outings against the formidable Wild. Still, I'd give Dallas the edge to take Game 5 at home. I also want to avoid recommending a goaltender from the offense-focused Edmonton-Anaheim series.

VALUE PLAYS

Alex Killorn, ANA at EDM ($4,800): Killorn is on a three-game scoring streak in which he's collected two goals and five points. That's a pleasant surprise after a fairly unremarkable regular season for him -- he finished 2025-26 with 15 goals and 33 points in 82 appearances -- but it helps that Edmonton has struggled to contain Anaheim in general.

Josh Doan, BUF vs. BOS ($4,500): Doan didn't show up on the scoresheet for the first three games of Buffalo's series against Boston, but he stepped up Sunday with a goal and an assist. The 24-year-old was effective during the regular season with 25 goals and 52 points in 82 outings with the Sabres, and now that he's broken out of his slump, Doan could be a nice discount option.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Stars vs. Wild

Matt Duchene (C - $5,900), Jason Robertson (W - $8,000), Mavrik Bourque (W - $4,600)

Duchene and Robertson have been one of the best offensive duos in the early stage of the playoffs. Robertson has found the back of the net in every 2026 playoff outing so far, totaling four markers and six points in four appearances. Meanwhile, Duchene has two goals and seven points across his active three-game scoring streak.

Unfortunately, Bourque hasn't shown up on the scoresheet through four playoff outings this year. He did have 20 goals and 41 points in 82 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, so he's certainly capable of chipping in offensively, and his price is low enough to make him worth taking a chance on while he's playing alongside two hot players. Alternatively, you could spend more to get a star in Mikko Rantanen (W - $7,100). Rantanen has a goal and five points in his past three games and should share the ice with Duchene and Robertson on the first power-play unit.

Oilers vs. Ducks

Leon Draisaitl (C - $7,900), Vasily Podkolzin (W - $5,000), Kasperi Kapanen (W - $4,700)

Edmonton hasn't been able to keep the puck out of its own net, but arguably the best line on either team in this series is this one. Draisaitl has unsurprisingly been effective with a goal and seven points through four games this series. However, his linemates have done their part too. Kapanen has four goals and five points in four playoff outings, while Podkolzin has chipped in a goal and four points over the same stretch.

Given how affordable Draisaitl's linemates are, this trio can provide quite a bit of value as Edmonton fights to extend the series.

DEFENSEMEN

Jackson LaCombe, ANA at EDM ($5,900): LaCombe has been one of the heroes for the Ducks in their first-round series, collecting an outstanding eight points (one goal) across four outings. Edmonton's goaltending has been leaky, and its defense hasn't been up to the task of containing Anaheim. While the Oilers might be able to push forward through offense alone, taking Ducks players isn't a bad idea given Edmonton's performance.

Bowen Byram, BUF vs. BOS ($4,600): Byram has stepped up in the first round and is entering Tuesday's action amid a three-game goal-scoring streak. He's provided two assists as well, which gives him five points over that stretch. He was also solid in the regular season with 11 goals and 42 points across 82 appearances with Buffalo in 2025-26.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.