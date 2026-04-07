Tuesday's top NHL DFS plays on FanDuel include Kirill Kaprizov as the headliner for some Minnesota Wild stacking options on home ice against the Seattle Kraken.

There's plenty of action tonight with 11 games on the docket. That leaves us with lots of interesting options, so let's get into them.

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SLATE PREVIEW

Nashville, Tampa Bay and Seattle are on the second half of a back-to-back, so fatigue might be a factor working against them. Edmonton is rested, but the Oilers will play again Wednesday, which might influence their lineup decisions.

GOALIES

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. SEA ($8,100): Gustavsson hasn't exactly been hot lately. He has won his past two games, but he allowed six goals on 55 shots (.891 save percentage) in the process. However, he's having a strong campaign with a 28-13-6 record, 2.59 GAA and .908 save percentage in 48 outings. The Wild are also prepping for a favorable matchup against a tired Seattle team that's gone 3-11-2 across its past 16 outings while scoring a modest 2.56 goals per game.

Carter Hart, VGK at VAN ($7,900): Hart has won two straight starts since returning from a lower-body injury while stopping 50 of 54 shots (.926 save percentage). The Golden Knights as a whole seem to have turned a corner since John Tortorella became the new head coach, so Hart has a great shot of continuing his winning streak against the 22-46-8 Canucks. Just be sure to verify Hart is getting the nod -- Adin Hill ($7,900) would also be a good grab if he starts instead.

Jakub Dobes, MON vs. FLA ($7,800): Dobes has won his past five outings while stopping 171 of 179 shots (.955 save percentage). That's boosted him to 27-8-4 with a 2.73 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 39 appearances this campaign. Florida has been mediocre this campaign, ranking 20th in goals per game with 2.92 and dropping five of its past seven to fall to 37-37-3 on the season.

VALUE PLAYS

Logan Stankoven, CAR vs. BOS ($4,800): Stankoven is on a four-game scoring streak in which he's supplied four goals and five points. He has 18 goals and 38 points in 77 outings in 2025-26. The 23-year-old has already set a new career high for goals in a regular season, and he's one point away from establishing a new personal best in that category.

Matvei Gridin, CAL at DAL ($4,800): Gridin has accumulated two goals and seven points over his past eight outings. That's pushed the 20-year-old rookie up to six goals and 17 points in 32 appearances this season.

Matt Savoie, EDM at UTA ($4,300): Savoie has been producing at a good pace recently, contributing five goals and eight points over his past 11 appearances. He's also been held off the scoresheet just once in his last six outings. As long as he's playing alongside Connor McDavid on the top line, Savoie has solid value at his current price.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Devils vs. Flyers

Jack Hughes (C - $7,700), Jesper Bratt (W - $5,800), Connor Brown (W - $4,500)

Brown is a great value play after supplying six goals and 12 points across his past 12 appearances, but his more expensive linemates have managed to do even better. Hughes is arguably the hottest forward in the league with 13 goals and 31 points over his past 15 outings, and Bratt is cruising too with seven goals and 23 points across those same 15 games. This is one of those rare lines that's firing on all cylinders.

Wild vs. Kraken

Ryan Hartman (C - $5,600), Kirill Kaprizov (W - $7,400), Mats Zuccarello (W - $5,900)

Kaprizov had a hat trick against Detroit on Sunday, bringing him up to five goals and seven points across his active four-game scoring streak. He has 43 goals and 87 points in 75 outings in 2025-26. Zuccarello is also on a four-game scoring streak, providing a goal and eight points over that span, which gives him 15 goals and 51 points in 57 outings this campaign.

Hartman hasn't been as offensively productive as his linemates with 22 goals and 41 points in 73 outings in 2025-26. However, he's just as hot after contributing six goals and 10 points over his last six appearances.

DEFENSEMEN

Mikhail Sergachev, UTA vs. EDM ($6,200): Sergachev is going into Tuesday's action amid a four-game scoring streak in which he's accumulated nine helpers. He's up to 10 goals and 55 points, including 23 with the man advantage, in 72 outings this season.

Jackson LaCombe, ANA vs. NAS ($6,000): LaCombe has been a steady offensive contributor throughout the campaign, accumulating nine goals and 55 points through 77 outings. He's done even better recently, with a goal and eight points in his past eight appearances, and he's in a good position to maintain that success against the tired Predators.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous, TBL at OTT ($4,100): D'Astous has been a fantastic value play recently, supplying two goals and eight points in seven appearances. The 27-year-old is just one point shy of reaching 30 in his first NHL campaign.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.