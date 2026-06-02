The Stanley Cup Finals are upon us, with Game 1 starting tonight at 8:00 p.m. EDT. Here are my recommendations for tonight's matchup. I've based my lineup on FanDuel's single-game rules, which means you'll have a $60,000 budget to spend on six players, including the MVP, who costs 1.5 times the salary but provides 1.5 times the points.

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After steamrolling to the finals with a 12-1 playoff record, the home team Hurricanes are favored at minus-154 compared to Vegas' plus-128, based on FanDuel's Moneyline. The over/under is set at 5.5, so it's expected to be a relatively low-scoring affair.

MVP

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR vs. VGK ($15,300): Svechnikov is a solid, not-too-expensive pick if you believe Carolina is going to have a good game. He did get off to a slow start to the 2026 playoffs, but that's well behind him after he supplied two goals and an assist over his active three-game scoring streak. He also has three goals and six points in his past seven appearances. If you expect Vegas to pull off the upset, then Mitch Marner or Mark Stone are great alternatives for the MVP spot. I am including both of them as recommended Utility options anyway, so it's a question of who gets priority.

UTILITY

Mitch Marner, VGK at CAR ($11,600): If Vegas wins the Cup, Marner will be a leading contender for the Conn Smythe. He's leading the league with 21 points, including seven goals, in 16 playoff outings this year.

Nikolaj Ehlers, CAR vs. VGK ($9,000): Ehlers is red hot after scoring two goals and five points across his past four appearances. He was also very effective during the regular season, supplying 26 goals and 71 points in 82 outings. Vegas' Pavel Dorofeyev ($9,600) is also a great pick at this price range if you'd rather go with a team that skews more towards the Golden Knights.

Mark Stone, VGK at CAR ($8,600): Stone might be playing through an injury, but he's still effective with two goals and three points over his past two appearances. He's up to five goals and 10 points in 11 postseason outings this year.

Jackson Blake, CAR vs. VGK ($8,000): Blake has stepped up in a big way during the playoffs, recording five goals and 15 points in 13 appearances this year. He's going into this series amid a three-game scoring streak in which he's collected a goal and four points.

Taylor Hall, CAR vs. VGK ($5,800): Hall has chipped in two goals and four points over his past three games, and that's just the latest run of success in what's been a great postseason for the 34-year-old. Hall is in a three-way tie for third in playoff points in 2026 with 16, including five goals, in 13 appearances.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.