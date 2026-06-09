Tuesday's top NHL DFS plays on FanDuel's single-game slate for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals include Mitch Marner as the Vegas Golden Knights try to grab a commanding lead over the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 2026 Stanley Cup Finals have been nothing if not eventful. Despite erasing a 4-0 deficit in the third period, Carolina ended up losing in double overtime Saturday, which gives Vegas a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 on Tuesday. Here are my recommendations for the upcoming game, which are based on a $60,000 budget for six players, including the MVP, who costs 1.5 times the price but provides 1.5 times the points.

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SLATE PREVIEW

After three consecutive games that have been determined by a single goal, including two that needed extra time, it's clear Carolina and Vegas are evenly matched. It's consequently not surprising that there is no favorite for tonight's match, with both squads sitting at -110 on FanDuel's Moneyline. The over/under is set at 6.0, though all three games have finished with at least seven goals.

MVP

Mitch Marner, VGK vs. CAR ($17,700): Marner didn't score the double-overtime winner, but he did basically everything else for Vegas on Saturday, providing a hat trick and an assist. That gives him seven points in three games during the finals, and a league-leading 28 points (10 goals) in 19 playoff outings this year. No other player has more than 20 points in the 2026 postseason. Marner is an expensive option for the MVP pick, but there are so many fantastic value options tonight, working Marner into the budget is not an issue.

UTILITY

Sebastian Aho, CAR at VGK ($10,200): Aho hasn't been consistently productive offensively in the 2026 playoffs, but he is on a good run. The 28-year-old picked up two helpers Saturday, giving him a goal and five points across his past five outings.

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. CAR ($8,600): Theodore has been on fire in the finals, scoring two goals and five points through three games. He's up to 16 points (six goals) in 19 playoff appearances this year, which is tied for first among defensemen. No blueliner still in the postseason is even close to Theodore -- the next best among defensemen in the finals are Carolina's Shayne Gostisbehere and Vegas' Brayden McNabb at nine points each.

Tomas Hertl, VGK vs. CAR ($7,000): Hertl is on a three-game scoring streak with two goals and four points over that stretch. He also has five goals and 11 points across his past 10 outings.

Brett Howden, VGK vs. CAR ($5,600): Howden has been one of the biggest over-performers of this year's playoffs. The 28-year-old is up to 13 goals and 17 points over his past 16 postseason contests, in contrast to his 12 goals and 22 points in 58 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. While Howden is a fantastic pick, if you wanted a lineup that skewed less towards Vegas, you could swap him out for Carolina's Taylor Hall ($6,800), who isn't as hot but is having a great playoff run with six goals and 17 points in 16 outings.

Jordan Staal, CAR at VGK ($4,800): Staal is on a three-game goal-scoring streak and has also provided an assist in the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals. The 37-year-old typically isn't a major source of offense, but he's making the most of his opportunity to raise the Cup as the Hurricanes' captain in the twilight of his career.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.