Tuesday's top NHL DFS plays on FanDuel include Nikita Kucherov as he leads the Tampa Bay Lightning into Seattle to take on the Kraken.

We have plenty of action ahead of us tonight with nine games on the docket. Let's get into my recommendations for your lineup.

Try our FanDuel NHL Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

Boston is playing in the second half of a back-to-back tonight, so fatigue might be an issue for the Bruins, but the rest of Tuesday's teams are rested. Carolina will play again Wednesday, which might influence the Hurricanes' lineup decisions tonight.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. NAS ($7,800): Hellebuyck is having a down campaign by his standards with a 2.75 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 44 outings, but he seems poised to end the season on a strong note, posting a 4-2-1 record, 2.29 GAA and .912 save percentage over his last seven outings. Meanwhile, Nashville has been struggling, going 2-4-2 while averaging 2.75 goals per game across its past eight matches.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at VAN ($7,700): Picking the goaltender facing the Canucks has almost always been the correct option recently. Vancouver is 5-21-5 while averaging just 2.19 goals per game dating back to Dec. 22. It also helps that Bobrovsky has been heating up, winning his past two starts while stopping 58 of 60 shots (.967 save percentage).

VALUE PLAYS

Bobby McMann, SEA vs. TBL ($4,800): The move to Seattle seems to be agreeing with McMann. The 29-year-old has three goals and five points in two outings with the Kraken. That's propelled him to 22 goals and 37 points in 62 appearances between Toronto and Seattle this season.

Vladimir Tarasenko, MIN at CHI ($4,800): Tarasenko has three goals and six points across his past six outings, including two goals in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Toronto. The Wild forward has accumulated 18 goals and 38 points in 61 outings in 2025-26.

Matias Maccelli, TOR vs. NYI ($4,600): Although Maccelli was limited to seven goals and 21 points in his first 44 appearances of 2025-26, he's found his rhythm since the start of February. Across his past 13 outings, Maccelli has provided great value at his price point with seven goals and 12 points.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning at Kraken

Brayden Point (C - $6,600), Nikita Kucherov (W - $8,100), Brandon Hagel (W - $7,100)

Kucherov has been one of the league's top offensive forces this campaign, supplying 34 goals and 106 points across 61 appearances, so he's an easy recommend. Kucherov isn't the only great forward on this line, though. Point is up to five goals and 13 points across his last 10 outings, bringing him up to 16 goals and 43 points in 47 appearances in 2025-26. Hagel has been inconsistent, but he's been great too, with 30 goals and 59 points in 60 outings in 2025-26.

Sharks at Oilers

Macklin Celebrini (C - $8,000), Will Smith (W - $6,200), Collin Graf (W - $4,900)

Celebrini is riding a nine-game point streak in which he's collected seven goals and 14 points. He's up to 35 goals and 95 points in 65 outings this campaign. He's easily the highlight of this line, but Graf is hot as well. The 23-year-old Graf has found the back of the net in three straight games and has also collected two helpers over that stretch, giving him 19 goals and 40 points in 64 appearances this season. Rounding things out is Smith. Unlike his linemates, Smith isn't hot, but he is having a strong season with 19 goals and 45 points across 52 outings.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. SJS ($7,400): Bouchard is having another fantastic campaign with 19 goals and 77 points in 68 outings. He's been even better recently, collecting eight goals and 28 points over his past 16 appearances.

Lane Hutson, MON vs. BOS ($6,600): Hutson has been fantastic all campaign, supplying 11 goals and 67 points across 66 outings. He's showing no signs of slowing after contributing a goal and eight points over his last seven appearances.

Owen Power, BUF at VGK ($4,500): Power is a decent discount option. His seven goals and 24 points through 66 outings are nothing to write home about, but he is on a three-game scoring streak (one goal, three points) going into Tuesday's action.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.