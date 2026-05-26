Tuesday's top NHL DFS plays on FanDuel's single-game slate include Mark Stone as the Vegas Golden Knights look to complete a sweep of the Colorado Avalanche and advance to the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Avalanche entered the Western Conference Finals as favorites, but Vegas has pulled off to a 3-0 series lead that included coming back from a 3-0 deficit in Game 3 on Sunday. Here is my lineup recommendation as the Golden Knights attempt to complete their sweep tonight. Keep in mind that your lineup needs to be built within a $60,000 budget, and include five utility players as well as an MVP, who costs 1.5 times the salary and provides 1.5 times the points.

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SLATE PREVIEW

Despite Vegas being at home and winning three straight games over Colorado, the Golden Knights are still regarded as slight underdogs (minus-104) against the Avalanche (minus-115) tonight, based on FanDuel's Moneyline. At this stage, I'd view Vegas as the favored team to take Game 4. While a team with its back against the wall will sometimes rebound with a statement game, the Avalanche dropping a 3-0 lead Sunday makes them feel quite deflated.

MVP

Mark Stone, VGK vs. COL ($14,100): If Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) was healthy, I'd consider him for that slot. It still wouldn't be surprising if MacKinnon ends up playing, but he might not be 100 percent if he does. Stone has also had injury issues during the 2026 playoffs, but he's significantly cheaper and is coming off a game in which he provided a goal and an assist. Stone is up to four goals and nine points in 10 playoff outings this year.

UTILITY

Jack Eichel, VGK vs. COL ($12,800): Eichel has been a steady and high-end contributor throughout the playoffs, supplying two goals and 18 points in 15 appearances this year. He was held off the scoresheet in Game 3, but he hasn't gone without a point in back-to-back outings during the 2026 postseason.

Mitch Marner, VGK vs. COL ($10,800): Marner has a league-leading 21 points in 15 playoff appearances this year. He's showing no signs of slowing after collecting two helpers Sunday.

Gabriel Landeskog, COL at VGK ($9,200): Landeskog has been a great value option during the playoffs, contributing five goals and 10 points in 12 outings this year. He continued to chip in with a goal during Sunday's 5-3 loss to Vegas.

Brett Howden, VGK vs. COL ($5,600): Howden keeps finding the back of the net. He's up to 10 goals and 12 points across his past 12 outings. It's been an incredible run for the 28-year-old, who had 12 markers in 58 regular-season appearances in 2025-26.

Tomas Hertl, VGK vs. COL ($5,400): Hertl is red hot with three goals and seven points over his past six games. In addition to taking him because he's on a roll, he also provides a lot of synergy with this roster. Hertl is expected to skate on the top power-play unit alongside Eichel, Stone and Marner.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.