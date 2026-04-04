Are you ready for another big day of NHL action this Saturday? There are 10 games on the DFS docket starting at 7 p.m. EDT or later. It's the first weekend of April! Here are your lineup recommendations!

SLATE PREVIEW

There were only two games on Friday, so it isn't surprising Saturday is busy with a couple teams on their second game in as many days. One of those is the Ducks, but they'll be at home for both legs while hosting the Flames. The other one will be the Islanders on the road against the Hurricanes.

GOALIES

Brandon Bussi, CAR vs. NYI ($8,100): This could also be Frederik Andersen since Carolina will be on the first day of a back-to-back. In the end, it's mostly about the club only giving up 23.9 shots per game. The Islanders, in addition to being below-average for goals per game, are on their second consecutive night.

Philipp Grubauer, SEA vs. CHI ($7,600): After previously struggling with the Kraken, Grubauer found some of his old form this year as we're now in April and he still has a 2.58 GAA and .911 save percentage. Chicago can't find its footing on offensive having only managed averages of 2.54 goals and 24.4 shots.

Spencer Knight, CHI at SEA ($7,100): I'd also be willing to flip the matchup and roster Knight. He's been up and down, but has still posted a 2.71 GAA and .908 save percentage. Knight also just held the Oilers to one goal on 33 shots. The Kraken rank bottom-eight in offense and bottom-five when it comes to shots. This could be a game where both starting goalies may only have to face around 20 pucks.

VALUE PLAYS

Steven Stamkos, NAS at SAN ($6,000): Stamkos' resume needs no padding, yet he's set for another 40-goal campaign having potted six over his last seven outings to put him at 37. The Sharks list a 3.51 GAA, so there's a decent chance he adds another one on Saturday.

Will Smith, SAN vs. NAS ($5,900): Imagine being in your age-20 season with 54 points across 61 appearances and being completely overshadowed. Smith gets the benefit of skating next to Macklin Celebrini, even if the latter is also the sun around which all things Sharks orbit. The Preds are bottom-eight in GAA and shots allowed, so Smith should add to his scoring total.

Jackson Blake, CAR vs. NYI ($5,300): Blake has notched his first 20-goal season, doing so as a sophomore. He may only have two goals from his last 10 matchups, but he's put 27 shots during that stretch. The Islanders are fine defensively, yet will be on the road for the second game of a back-to-back. And while David Rittich isn't a terrible backup goalie, he's decidedly not Ilya Sorokin.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Mammoth at Canucks

Nick Schmaltz (C - $6,600), Clayton Keller (W - $6,500), Lawson Crouse (W - $4,700)

If the Canucks are playing, you know you're going to see players from the opposing team mentioned here. I noted earlier the Sharks have struggled to a 3.51 GAA. That's second-highest as Vancouver are clearly at the bottom with a 3.81.

Schmaltz has accumulated 67 points while tallying four on the power play during his last three games against a Canucks squad also last for penalty-kill percentage. Keller has hit all his usual checkmarks. He's a point-a-game player, topped 200 shots, and posted 20 PPPs for the fourth straight season. Crouse doesn't really participate on the man-advantage, though he does have 20 goals.

Flames at Ducks

Mikael Backlund (C - $5,300), Blake Coleman (W – $5,100), Joel Farabee (W - $4,500)

Stacking a line from the team last in offense may not make sense. But just because such a decision isn't usually a reasonable idea, that doesn't mean it should never be used. The Ducks are in the bottom-four for GAA and will be on their second game in as many days. That makes for an opportunity to delve into the Calgary roster and pluck three candidates to hopefully deliver you some DFS success.

It's been business-as-usual for Backlund with 16 goals and 41 points. And perhaps unexpectedly for a below-average NHL club, he's a plus-12. Coleman has gone off for 10 points from his last 15 outings where he's also directed 49 shots on net. This is Farabee's first full year with the Flames and has notched 17 goals and 17 assists. He's also recorded four points from the last seven with two shots during each of his last three.

DEFENSEMEN

Mikhail Sergachev, UTA at VAN ($6,200)): Sergachev has been on a tear with 12 points in his last 10 games, including four on the power play to give him 22 PPPs overall. The Canucks sit last in GAA and are also bottom for penalty-kill percentage. That makes this an ideal matchup for Sergachev.

Brandt Clarke, LOS vs. TOR ($5,900): Clarke has been cold, but that won't last forever. He's still delivered 38 points and 150 shots on the year while blocking 158 shots. Facing a Toronto team that that's officially out of the playoffs is a perfect opportunity for Clarke to turn things around. The Leafs also list a 3.47 GAA while allowing an average of 32.4 shots.

Alexander Nikishin, CAR vs. NYI ($4,600): Nikishin has notched 11 goals as a rookie to go with 19 assists. Hitting the NHL as a defenseman and immediately scoring double-digit goals is impressive. Nikishin has also produced eight points from his last 14 games. Getting the Islanders on the second night of a back-to-back with David Rittich instead of Ilya Sorokin in net should give Nikishin a bit of a boost.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.