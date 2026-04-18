Welcome to the NHL playoffs! Now that I've set aside my frustration with the Red Wings falling apart once again, I'm quite excited for this year's postseason as we have some cool teams playing and some fun first-round matchups. It all starts Saturday with three games and the first one at 3 p.m. EDT. Here's my first batch of DFS playoff lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Once the postseason arrives, the concerns about back-to-backs and goaltender rest obviously go out the window. Saturday's slate features a few clubs carrying undecided netminding situations. Stuart Skinner wasn't great for the Penguins, but he came via a trade and will probably get the nod for Game 1. The only reason Brandon Bussi wouldn't be Carolina's first choice is if the coaching staff considers experience, though he'll most likely start. The Wild offer the most intriguing situation as Filip Gustavsson was poor down the stretch while Jesper Wallstedt looked solid.

GOALIE

Stuart Skinner, PIT vs. PHI ($7,100): The Skinner postseason experience is something many of us are well-accustomed to from his time with the Oilers. He hasn't been particularly good since joining the Pens, but the Flyers' offense isn't great either as only the Kings scored fewer goals among the remaining teams. Skinner also comes into Saturday with the lowest salary of any goalie. Given that, I'll take him at home against Philly.

VALUE PLAY

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR vs. OTT ($5,800): Svechnikov sat out the last couple games, yet still set personal-bests with 31 goals and 70 points. He also managed career-highs of 12 power-play goals and 29 power-play points. The Sens were formidable at even-strength, but ranked 29th in penalty-kill percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Stars vs. Wild

Matt Duchene (C - $5,600), Jason Robertson (W - $7,900), Mavrik Bourque (W - $4,500)

The Wild allowed an average of 29.4 shots, which put them bottom-10. It's uncertain how sturdy a defense like that will be on the road for Game 1 of this series. There's also the recent form of Filip Gustavsson should the more-experienced Swede get the call over Jesper Wallstedt as he's allowed at least four goals from five of his last six appearances. With Roope Hintz out for at least the first couple outings, Dallas's lineup picture is a bit clearer with the following three comprising the second unit.

Duchene has notched 13 points over his last 14 games while totaling 14 points with the extra man overall. The Wild maintained an average penalty kill - literally ranking 16th - but in the playoffs that's relatively less concerning. Robertson is the one primed to get pucks on the net against the Wild's defense as he racked up 294 shots to go with 45 goals. Bourque did well to close out the regular season and is riding a three-game scoring streak, including a hat-trick against the Leafs that helped him reach 20 goals.

DEFENSEMAN

Thomas Harley, DAL vs. MIN ($5,400): Miro Heiskanen is considered questionable for the opener due to a lower-body injury, which leads me to believe he won't play. And if available, he won't be at full capacity. So either way, Harley should shoulder the Stars' blueline offensive load having registered 36 points on year while contributing multiple shots and blocked shots in each of the last three matchups. If he logs Heiskanen-level minutes - especially on the power play - that would work well against the Wild.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.