The Flyers will be looking to sweep the Pens on Saturday and one of their lines has been offered for your FanDuel NHL DFS lineups.

Saturday could be the end for two NHL teams. There are three games on the docket, with two of them possibly ending in sweeps. Will the Hurricanes and/or Flyers get out the brooms? Puck drops at 3 p.m. EDT. Here are my DFS lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Roope Hintz is still out for the Stars while the Senators will be without Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub. However, the big injury story is a game-time decision as Dan Vladar may be unable to play for the Flyers dealing with an undisclosed issue. He's been stellar so far this series, including posting a shutout. If Vladar can't go, backup Samuel Ersson struggled to an .870 save percentage overall.

GOALIE

Frederik Andersen, CAR at OTT ($7,800): If the Sens stay alive, it'll likely be in a 2-1 - or even 1-0 - scenario. This series, as expected, has been low-scoring, Andersen has faced exactly 22 shots twice with the other outing a double-OT affair where he made 37 saves and only allowed two goals. It's been a bit surprising for Andersen this series, though maybe not so much considering Carolina's strong defense.

VALUE PLAY

Matt Duchene, DAL at MIN ($5,800): The big names have delivered so far for the Stars. It's not like Duchene is an unknown, but he's contributing alongside Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson with a goal and assist during Game 2 before racking up another three points on Wednesday. And three of those scoring efforts have come on the top power play against an average Wild penalty kill.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Flyers vs. Penguins

Trevor Zegras (C - $5,800), Owen Tippett (W - $5,900), Tyson Foerster (W - $5,500)

The Penguins will be fighting for their playoff lives, though their best players are also well into their 30s. They're also on the road Saturday and posted a bottom-10 GAA (3.15), so I'll take a shot on this line from the Flyers. After all, they could still do well even if Pittsburgh staves off elimination.

Zegras has recorded three points and four shots this series while him getting hot down the stretch helped the Flyers make the playoffs (13 points over the last 13 games). Tippett talied 28 goals on 220 shots this year marking the third time in the last four potting at least 27 and the third in four with at least 220 pucks on net. Foerster hasn't yet scored during this series and struggled since returning from injury, though he's posted five shots and has been a 20-goal scorer from each of the last two seasons.

DEFENSEMAN

Erik Karlsson, PIT at PHI ($5,900): If Dan Vladar can't play, Samuel Ersson obviously offers up an enticing matchup. However, a goalie who's a game-time decision is also clearly not at 100 percent. Karlsson could take advantage of this situation having supplied two points and six shots this series while averaging 4:24 on the power play. He also notched 26 PPPs this season and the Flyers ranked 22nd on the penalty kill.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.