It's the final weekend of March, and the NHL playoffs are around the corner. Saturday features seven games for DFS purposes starting at 7 p.m. EDT or later. As we head toward April, here are my lineup recommendations. Good luck!

SLATE PREVIEW

Friday only featured two games, so only one team is on the second day of a back-to-back. That would be the Wings, who are hosting the Flyers. There are also a few clubs who'll be on the first leg of a back-to-back, and that could matter on the goaltending front.

GOALIES

Mackenzie Blackwood, COL vs. WPG ($8,200): Scott Wedgewood could easily draw the start on Saturday as the Avs carry two viable netminding options. Blackwood started last time out, which also happened to be against the Jets where he made 22 saves on 24 shots for the win. So why not run it back? Winnipeg has also only averaged 2.82 goals and 26.4 shots.

Dustin Wolf, CGY vs. VAN ($7,800): Wolf has struggled on the road, though he's posted a 2.45 GAA and .910 save percentage at home. Even if the Flames don't have much to play for, it makes sense to give Wolf the start on Saturday. Calgary and Vancouver are the two teams below 2.50 goals per game, yet the Canucks have averaged 2.6 fewer shots.

VALUE PLAYS

Dylan Guenther, UTA at LOS ($6,600): Guenther is putting up career numbers across-the-board. After scoring twice on eight shots Thursday, the 22-year-old is at 36 goals and 222 shots. Guenther has also tallied 18 points with the extra man while the Kings carry a bottom-five penalty kill.

Ryan Strome, CGY vs. VAN ($4,000): Since arriving from the Ducks and earning a larger role, Strome has produced seven points through 11 games. We've already discussed the Canucks' offensive shortcomings, yet they're arguably worse on defense with a 3.72 GAA that's comfortably last overall.

FORWARD LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Flyers at Red Wings

Christian Dvorak (C - $5,200), Travis Konecny (W - $6,200), Alex Bump (W - $4,500)

The Red Wings have been solid at preventing goals, but a big part of that is John Gibson's play. He also started in Buffalo on Friday. That, of course, is also a reminder that Detroit is on the second leg of a back-to-back. Philly's top line isn't exciting, but still worth stacking.

Dvorak is riding a three-game scoring streak, including two with two points. His 44 points during his first season as a Flyer is also a personal-high. For the fourth consecutive season, Konecny has reached 60 points - 11 of those on the power play where he's be facing a bottom-10 Red Wings' penalty kill. The 22-year-old Bump did well in the AHL, so the Flyers called him up. And through 10 outings, he's recorded three goals and three assists.

Blues vs. Maple Leafs

Dalibor Dvorsky (C - $3,700), Dylan Holloway (W - $5,800), Jimmy Snuggerud (W - $5,400)

Toronto has had a disaster of a season, with a lot of that coming down to a defensive collapse having allowed a league-high average of 32.4 shots while also bottom-four in GAA. Joseph Woll does have a .912 save percentage during his last seven starts, yet still lists a 3.28 GAA over that stretch. St. Louis isn't strong offensively, though I like this trio for a stack as there's enough upside.

Dvorsky was a 2023 top-10 pick and impressed for Slovakia at the Olympics. While the NHL has proven tougher for him, he's managed three points in his last five matchups. Since returning, Holloway has accumulated 17 points and 46 shots through 14 outings. He's also directed 125 pucks on target on the year while the Leafs concede the most shots. Snuggerud has also been adept at firing on target with 137 shots. The former Minnesota Golden Gopher has also picked up 16 points across 20 appearances.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Dobson, MON at NAS ($6,200): Dobson sometimes flies under-the-radar with Lane Hutson around, but he's no slouch at 12 goals on 145 shots while adding 34 assists. The Predators picked it up on offense after a slow start, but not so much at the other end as they're bottom-eight for both GAA and shots allowed.

Travis Sanheim, PHI at DET ($4,600): The oft-streaky Sanheim has produced five points in his last eight. He's also blocked 130 shots on the campaign. Cam Talbot is likely to start for the Wings on the second night of a back-to-back and has posted a .903 save percentage the last four seasons.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.