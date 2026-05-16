Colorado will play Vegas in the Western Conference Finals. In the East, Carolina will go up against the winner of the Canadiens-Sabres series. Saturday sees Montreal hosting Game 6 with puck drop at 8 p.m. EDT, which means the opportunity for some single-game DFS action.

You have $60,000 in salary for six players. One is tapped as your MVP, who nets you 1.5 times the points. However, that player's salary is also elevated. Goalies are not in the mix on FanDuel. For perhaps the last time this series, here's a lineup I like made up of Habs and Sabres.

MVP

Ivan Demidov, MON vs. BUF ($10,500): Making Demidov my MVP allowed me to have both the team's top goal scorer and defenseman. Buffalo has recently experienced some goaltending issues while swapping goalies in the hopes of finding stability. The Sabres will be on the road Saturday and facing down elimination, so I wanted a Canadien as my MVP. Demidov finished as the runner-up for the Calder and struggled in the opening round, yet has looked better this series with five points where he also notched five shots on Thursday.

UTILITY

Tage Thompson, BUF at MON ($12,800): Time to get to the goal scorers! Thompson lights lamps and puts pucks on net with the best of them have tallied at least 40 goals in three of the last four seasons while exceeding 240 shots from each of the last five. During Game 3 and Game 4, he recorded a goal and assist. Is Thompson primed for a repeat performance on Saturday?

Cole Caufield, MON vs. BUF ($11,800): Caufield picked up three assists with only one goal against Tampa after he potted 50-plus during the regular season. All seems to be well since as he's found the back of the net from each of the last three while directing at least three pucks on net.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at MON ($10,400): And now, let's discuss the defensemen. Dahlin enjoyed an excellent regular season by racking up 19 goals and 55 assists. He's also stepped up in his first playoff action. Dahlin's ice time actually hasn't increased , yet he averaged 24:11. So far this postseason, he's collected eight points, 13 blocked shots, and 38 shots.

Lane Hutson, MON vs. BUF ($9,000): If anybody was worried that Hutson's small stature would hurt him during the playoffs, he's gone out and provided 12 points in 12 games - with six coming from the last four and four of those on the power play.

Josh Norris, BUF at MON ($5,400): I don't mind rounding out my roster with Norris as I've already added two 40-goal scorers and two 70-point blueliners. Norris has scuffled during these playoffs, though he's a second-line center who's participated on the Sabres' second man-advantage and posted four shots in Game 5. If he can get on the scoresheet Saturday, he's going to deliver plenty of DFS value at this salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.