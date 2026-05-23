The Hurricanes are no longer undefeated. Montreal didn't just win the opener of the Eastern Conference Final, they shocked the hosts 6-2. At 7 p.m. EDT on Saturday, a pivotal Game 2 will occur. In addition to some exciting action, this is an opportunity for some single-game NHL DFS contests.

You get $60,000 in salary for six players. One, your MVP, nets you 1.5 times the points, but at 1.5 times the salary. Goalies can't be rostered, though I'm not sure I'd want one anyway. Here's the lineup I landed on.

MVP

Ivan Demidov, MON at CAR ($9,900): The Hurricanes boast the NHL's best defense, but in Game 1 Frederik Andersen looked like the netminder who posted an .874 save percentage during the regular season. I don't think that happens again Saturday, but Demidov as my MVP allowed the best bang for my buck to compile an impressive lineup in terms of production related to salary. He recorded a goal and three shots on Thursday while accumulating six points and 15 shots the previous series against Buffalo.

UTILITY

Cole Caufield, MON at CAR ($12,400): Caufield seems back on track with a goal and assist in Game 1 to continue his excellent performance versus the Sabres. He's also delivered seven points and 17 shots across the last six appearances. And while Caufield started the playoffs slowly, he exceeded 50 goals during the regular season.

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. MON ($11,600): Carolina will be at home and Montreal hasn't been as good on the defensive end. Jarvis missed three of the Canes' last four regular-season matchups and has provided five points and 19 shots through his last six games. He also offers a steady track record with at least 32 or 33 goals alongside 66 or 67 points from each of the last three years.

Juraj Slafkovsky, MON at CAR ($10,800): My last Hab is Caufield's linemate, the other winger on the top line. Slafkovsky has been inconsistent in the playoffs having notched three points three times while only getting a combined three in the remainder. That's not necessarily his standard as he registered 73 points this season. I'm not betting on a three-point performance on Saturday, yet I'm betting on someone who supplied 30 goals during his age-21 campaign.

Jackson Blake, CAR vs. MON ($7,200): By making Demidov my MVP, I was able to craft a roster where I didn't have to leave off top-six forwards from either team. Taylor Hall has been the story for the Hurricanes as he's continued to be productive, though Blake has stood out on the same unit with 11 postseason points to go with 22 shots. And remember, that's only over nine outings.

Logan Stankoven, CAR vs. MON ($6,400): Being able to complete my lineup with Stankoven definitely justified my decision to make Demidov my MVP. Going back to the regular season, he's posted 19 points through 17 games with multiple shots from each of the last 14. That's impressive stats for someone closing out your rosters.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.