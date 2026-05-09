There are more games to be played, but right now I definitely get the feeling the two teams that will meet in the Stanley Cup Final are in action on Saturday. The Avalanche are up 2-0 on the Wild after two comfortable wins and travel to Minnesota. Before that, the Hurricanes could eliminate the Flyers with a sweep. The first game starts at 6 p.m. EDT. Here are my NHL DFS lineup recommendations!

SLATE PREVIEW

With a couple other names to note in the day-to-day category such as Owen Tippett and Josh Manson, the Wild will be our focus as Jonas Brodin and Joel Eriksson Ek could return to action. However, their biggest question is in net given that Filip Gustavsson got his chance during Game 2 and didn't exactly do well.

GOALIE

Scott Wedgewood, COL at MIN ($7,700): Frederik Andersen is an obvious option, but don't overlook Wedgewood. The series opener was a bit wild with six goals allowed, yet he still earned the win. And Wedgewood has registered a 2.12 GAA and .923 save percentage during the playoffs even with that performance. Going back to the regular season, he's produced a 1.61/.937 line from his last 20 outings. Andersen may be great this postseason, though Wedgewood's run of form has lasted much longer.

VALUE PLAY

Seth Jarvis, CAR at PHI ($6,900): Jarvis had to ease into the playoffs, but has contributed four points in his last four games with multiple shots during each one this series. He's also no slouch having scored 32 or 33 goals alongside 66 or 67 points in all of the last three seasons. Dan Vladar was key to the Flyers making the playoffs, though the Hurricanes have managed at least three goals in every game this series.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Avalanche at Wild

Nazem Kadri (C - $5,400), Nicolas Roy (W - $3,900), Ross Colton (W - $3,800)

To try and save some salary, Colorado's third line represents a solid option. The Avs' offense has been cooking with at least four goals in each of their last four matchups, where this trio has played a role.

Kadri has been cold after arriving via trade and then missed the end of the regular season, but maybe that break was what he needed as he's posted four points and 16 shots during the postseason. Roy also joined the club later on during this season and has aided the title push by finding the scoresheet in four of the last five, including three goals. Colton isn't as likely to offensively contribute as his linemates, yet has an assist in each of his last two.

DEFENSEMAN

K'Andre Miller, CAR at PHI ($4,700): If you go with the Avs' third unit as a stack, you may be able to afford to roster Cale Makar. And by all means do! But you can also pair Makar with Miller. I heard on a broadcast that Miller has been strong for the Hurricanes, and indeed that is true as he's notched five assists over the last six games with 37 points during the regular season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.