The final Sunday of April brings us four Game 4s in the NHL with the first puck dropping at 2 p.m. EDT. Let's end the weekend on a high note as Colorado tries to end its series with a sweep of LA. Here are my DFS lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Injury-wise, there isn't really anything notable to report unless you're interested in Josh Norris. Speaking of the Sabres, I assume they'll be sticking with Alex Lyon in net. I do wonder if the Oilers will also switch up their netminders, yet Tristan Jarry has an .887 save percentage the last two seasons.

GOALIES

Scott Wedgewood, COL at LOS ($8,000): The Kings finished this season 29th in goals, and that futility has carried over into the playoffs with only four from the first three games where one of those went to OT. That's not to say Wedgewood doesn't deserve credit as he's enjoyed a great campaign while posting a 1.34 GAA and .946 save percentage over his last 17 outings.

Jakub Dobes, MON vs. TAM ($7,300): On a similarly solid run, Dobes has managed a 2.31 GAA and .919 save percentage from his last 17 appearances. Factoring in every matchup this series went into overtime, he's recorded a 2.45 GAA while earning two wins. Let's see if the Habs can get him another home victory before the series heads back to Tampa.

VALUE PLAY

Vasily Podkolzin, EDM at ANA ($4,800): Podkolzin has been doing what he can to keep the Oilers in the series, though he's not a goalie. Skating next to the returning Leon Draisaitl, he's provided at least one point and two shots during every matchup. The Ducks finished the regular season with a 3.51 GAA while allowing four goals in each postseason game.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Ducks vs. Oilers

Leo Carlsson (C - $6,700), Cutter Gauthier (W - $7,000), Troy Terry (W - $6,300)

Anaheim lists the highest GAA of any playoff club, yet Edmonton is second at 3.23. And in this series, the Oilers have been terrible having given up 16 goals through three outings. The Ducks have decided to make their lineup a bit more top-heavy, and it's paid off of late.

Carlsson has tallied a goal and an assist twice over the last three to go with 18 shots. Gauthier started off on the third line and has since moved up while notching two goals and an assist during Game 2 with four shots in each of the last two. He also reached 41 goals this season. The veteran Terry has been by Carlsson's side for most of the campaign where he registered 57 points across 61 appearances. He's gone on to find the scoresheet during each outing this series.

DEFENSEMEN

Jacob Trouba, ANA vs. EDM ($4,900): It's common for teams to rely on the big guns more in the playoffs, so Trouba has been skating with Jackson LaCombe on Anaheim's top defensive pairing. He's also averaged 25:56 while supplying a goal, three shots, and six blocked shots. Trouba's not as offensively gifted as LaCombe or John Carlson, yet he still managed 35 points. With the Oilers' defensive struggles, I'm willing to see what he can do with all that ice time.

Owen Power, BUF at BOS ($4,500): Power is one of those defenders I just can't quite figure out. He was selected first overall, but he's no Rasmus Dahlin and more comparable Travis Sanheim of the Flyers as he's productive at times while far from reliable. Power is currently riding a five-game assist run. The Bruins finished bottom-five in shots allowed this season, so let's see what happens on Sunday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.