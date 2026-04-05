After you're done finding eggs and decapitating chocolate bunnies with your teeth, be sure to set your Sunday NHL DFS lineups. There are four games on the slate starting at 5 p.m. EDT or later. Here are a few lineup recommendations to close out your weekend.

SLATE PREVIEW

As has become the norm, the NHL was very busy on Saturday. That leaves us with a single team that weren't in action with the Blues on the road to face the Avalanche.

GOALIES

Jacob Fowler, MON vs. NJD ($7,700): The Canadiens are the home team in a battle of two teams closing out a back-to-back where Fowler is in line to start. He's shown himself to be the best netminding option for Montreal with a .904 save percentage and 2.55 GAA. The Devils are naturally better with Jack Hughes in the lineup, though they still rank 27th in goals per game.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. WAS ($7,300): I wouldn't have consider Jonathan Quick if it was his turn to start, but he got the call on Saturday. That leaves Shesterkin - who boasts a Vezina - in line to start Sunday. He's registered a 2.53 GAA and .912 save percentage while going up against a Washington side sitting 15th in offense, so I'm not terribly worried about the matchup.

VALUE PLAY

Nikolaj Ehlers, CAR at OTT ($5,800): In his first season with the Hurricanes, Ehlers has already set a new personal-best in scoring. He's been helped by notching a whopping 26 points with the extra man. The Sens rank 30th in penalty-kill percentage. And given that Ehlers logs more of his minutes on the power play than most, his legs may be a bit fresher.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Rangers vs. Capitals

Mika Zibanejad (C - $6,700), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $5,500), Gabe Perreault (W - $4,300)

The Rangers are at home both of the back-to-back and started Saturday at 12:30 p.m. EDT. That means they're the second-most-rested team on Sunday. Were Logan Thompson starting for the Caps, I'd hesitate here. However, Charlie Lindgren with his 3.29 GAA and .886 save percentage will presumably get the start.

Zibanejad has exceeded 30 goals, 70 points, 200 shots alongside 30 power-play points. The Capitals are average while shorthanded, but obviously that penalty kill looks different with Lindgren in net instead of Thompson. This is Lafreniere's second year hitting 20 goals and 50 points. He's played well down the stretch with 19 points from his last 18 matchups. Perreault potted a hat-trick on Saturday. He also recorded consecutive three-point efforts last month.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR vs. WAS ($6,000): Thanks to two assists against Detroit, Fox is on a six-game scoring streak. He's also now up to 20 PPPs, which isn't surprising. And as previously mentioned, the Caps list an average penalty kill while Charlie Lindgren comes in with an .886 save percentage.

Philip Broberg, STL at COL ($4,500): Why not take a shot on Broberg? He's one of the only players in line to play Sunday that didn't play Saturday. Broberg is catching the Avalanche on the second leg of a back-to-back. Additionally, the Swede is on a seven-game point streak. At this salary, he's worth a roll of the dice.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.