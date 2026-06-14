Sunday could be it. If the Hurricanes can pick up a road win in Game 6, the Stanley Cup Final will be over and we'll have to wait many months for more NHL DFS action. So let's make the most of Game 6 from Vegas, which starts at 8 p.m. EDT.

For your DFS lineups, you get $60,000 in salary to give out to six players. One is your MVP. He'll net you 1.5 times the points at 1.5 times the salary. And so now, possibly my last NHL DFS lineup of the season.

MVP

Jordan Staal, CAR at VGK ($8,700): All things considered, I'm leaning toward the Golden Knights winning at home with their backs against the wall. That being said, Staal is still my MVP. Even if Vegas takes it, nothing about this series indicates it'll be by a 2-0 margin. Staal has been on fire, though his salary is still relatively low and an MVP on a lower valuations allows for better talent elsewhere. He's contributed six goals and 17 shots this series and has yet to go an outing without lighting the lamp against the Golden Knights while his salary is $1,000 lower than Shayne Gostisbehere.

UTILITY

Jack Eichel, VGK vs. CAR ($13,200): Making Staal my MVP allowed me to roster Vegas's two big guns, but I understand if you worry about Eichel not quite living up to that these playoffs. I know goals have been hard to come by for him, but he lists a 4.0 shooting percentage. Eichel isn't elite for that category, though that's a sub-Jakub Voracek number. And he's still managed 22 points this postseason, including two last time out.

Mitch Marner, VGK vs. CAR ($12,200): Marner's goal scoring has also slowed down, save for his hat-trick during Game 3. He's also supplied 29 playoff points and will finish first there. Vegas need to win, so I want the forward who's paced the offense.

Sebastian Aho, CAR at VGK ($10,200): Aho was in the Eichel boat on the goal front, yet potted a beautiful one on Thursday to give him a four-game scoring streak. This is someone who's maintained multiple 30-goal and 80-point campaigns. Aho is Carolina's best offensive player and has been for years. Definitely a player to roster if possible when not struggling, which certainly is the case of late.

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR at VGK ($8,600): Svechnikov, like Aho, wasn't delivering as hoped where the issue with him is that he's effectively here to score goals - particularly on the power play. He's contributed three over the last three outings. Things can quickly change during the course of a playoff run. Suddenly we look up and Svechnikov has six goals through the last 12.

Tomas Hertl, VGK vs. CAR ($6,400): Speaking of those who've completely turned it around, I'll complete my roster with someone who started the postseason ice cold but recently looks more like himself. Hertl potted 24 goals coming into the playoffs and tallied at least 58 points from four of the last five seasons with 12 in his last 12 while coming in at a reasonable salary. Works for me.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.