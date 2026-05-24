This isn't what I expected from the Western Conference Finals heading into Game 3. Were you to tell me one of the teams involved was already up two games, I would've reasonably gone with the Avalanche. Instead, it's the Golden Knights holding a 2-0 lead. Will Vegas push Colorado to the brink of elimination on Sunday? Or will the Avs return the favor on the road? We'll find out starting at 8 p.m. EDT.

Your roster for DFS purposes will be composed of six players. You get $60,000 in salary. One player will be designated your MVP. He will earn 1.5 times the points at 1.5 times the salary. With that settled, here's a lineup I like.

MVP

Pavel Dorofeyev, VGK vs. COL ($15,300): The Avs were the better team during the regular season. And regardless how the first two matchups went, they've been the better one during the playoffs. That being said, Vegas will be at home on Sunday and Dorofeyev has been one of their standout postseason performers having contributed two points from three of four games while potting at least 35 goals in each of his last two campaigns.

UTILITY

Martin Necas, COL at VGK ($11,400): While Necas's former team in Carolina tries to reach the Final, he's trying to get Colorado there with 11 points after getting to 100 during the regular season. The thing is that he's recently done that while being unlucky having only registered a 3.3 shooting percentage. That could continue, though that number over the long run is unsustainably low.

Mitch Marner, VGK vs. COL ($10,800): Fine, I'll roster the player with the most playoff points. Freed from the shackles of Toronto's first-round exits, Marner has produced 19 points. So when you're doing single-game DFS contests in the Conference Finals, why wouldn't you roster the leading scorer if it works out?

Gabriel Landeskog, COL at VGK ($9,400): Including Nathan MacKinnon would have been tricky to work around, so I've instead added both of his wingers. Both benefit from skating alongside MacKinnon at both even- strength and on the power play. Landeskog has posted nine points over his last 10 games with at least three shots from four of the last five.

Nazem Kadri, COL at VGK ($6,600): Overtimes were involved, but Vegas has still allowed an average of 30 shots during the playoffs. For the fifth straight season, Kadri managed over 200 shots. He's continued that during the last eight outings with 30 to go with six points.

Devon Toews, COL at VGK ($6,400): This looks a lot better if Makar is out again. That would mean Toews would continue to work on Colorado's top power play. That being said, he's averaged 25:58 this postseason while Makar has only missed the last two. Toews has also delivered nine points, including one in the series opener.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.