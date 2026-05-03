On Sunday, we say goodbye to the first round and say hello to another second-round series. We only got one Game 7, though Canadiens-Lightning has been as good as any recent opening matchup. Here's hoping Avs-Wild is as exciting as it looks on paper. First puck drops at 6 p.m. EDT. Here are my NHL DFS lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

The goaltending situations are all clear, and there isn't any new injury information for Montreal-Tampa after Game 6 (even if the return of Victor Hedman keeps being mentioned). Colorado-Minnesota has some injury news you can use as Jonas Brodin will be out for the Wild while his defensive counterpart for the Avs in Josh Manson doesn't seem likely to go after missing the finale against the Kings. The big question remains the status of Joel Eriksson Ek.

GOALIE

Jakub Dobes, MON at TAM ($7,500): This series has been decided by thin margins with four matchups going into overtime and each one being decided by a single goal. Dobes has significantly stepped up by posting a 2.19 GAA and .916 save percentage. With only four goaltenders to choose from and salary considerations to consider, I'm willing to see if he can keep the surprise star thing going for the Habs. I mean, he wouldn't be the first one to pull that off.

VALUE PLAY

Jake Guentzel, TAM vs. MON ($7,200): With only four clubs in action and with the Lightning at home, don't avoid Lightning players should you roster Dobes. Guentzel has racked up eight points and 17 shots this series. This was also his fifth straight season with at least 30 goals and 70 points. Even if Tampa loses, Guentzel should once again get on the stat sheet.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Canadiens at Lightning

Kirby Dach (C - $4,000), Alexandre Texier (W - $4,100), Zachary Bolduc (W - $3,900)

Montreal's third line has been surprisingly productive this series. And given the salary outlay, you can potentially get some real bang for your buck with a stack. Each of these three players has posted more points than Juraj Slafkovsky or Ivan Demidov the last five games. Combine them and load up elsewhere.

Dach got a late of hate early on, but has notched three points over his last four games. He's also registered at least one shot in all of them, which is pretty good for a third-liner. Texier had a three-game scoring streak snapped on Friday. While he didn't get a point there, he did direct three pucks on net. Bolduc also didn't get on the scoresheet that night, yet still tallied three shots with multiple ones from four of the last five matchups.

DEFENSEMAN

Devon Toews, COL vs. MIN ($4,700): With the salary saved on stacking Montreal's third line, you could likely afford to roster Cale Makar. Feel free to do so, but also consider his defensive partner Toews who's on a three-game point run. He struggled a bit this season partially due to a 2.6 shooting percentage after a career 6.6. Colorado wil be at home for Game 1, so maybe Toews can maintain that scoring streak.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.