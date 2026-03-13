NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13

A former Norris Trophy winner is rounding back into form and should be selected for your Friday FanDuel NHL DFS lineups.
March 13, 2026
SLATE PREVIEW

There are two games Friday in the NHL. The Islanders host Los Angeles in New York while Edmonton travels to St. Louis. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIE

Connor Ingram, EDM at STL ($7,700): Ingram gets the start as Tristan Jarry struggled Thursday versus Dallas. He was injured on Tuesday, though operated as the backup on Thursday and looks to be ready for Friday. Ingram should be able to hold off the Blues as they rank 28th in scoring.

VALUE PLAYS

Jimmy Snuggerud, STL vs. EDM ($4,900): Snuggerud potted his 14th and 15th goals of the season on Thursday as he's found the back of the net in four straight with nine points across a four-game scoring streak.

Calum Ritchie, NYI vs. LA ($4,600): Ritchie is skating on the Isles' top line and power play. He's also produced a goal and two assists from his last two outings.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Oilers at Blues

Zach Hyman (W - $7,100), Connor McDavid (C - $8,300), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $5,900)

The Oilers' lead line was held off the scoresheet on Thursday against Dallas. McDavid was a minus-3, yet continues to lead the league in scoring with 110 points. Hyman has notched 44 points - 27 of those goals - across only 47 appearances. Nugent-Hopkins is at 17 goals and 33 assists and already one point better than all of last season. This trio should be giving it their all on Friday after underperforming Thursday.

DEFENSEMEN 

Adam Pelech, NYI vs. LA ($3,900): Pelech may only have four goals and eight assists, though he mainly accumulates points in FanDuel with 110 blocked shots and 49 hits. He comes into Friday at a very favorable salary to help fill out your DFS rosters.

Drew Doughty, LA vs. NYI ($4,200): Doughty's scoring totals have dropped off with four goals and 13 assists through 54 games, yet he's managed three points during the last four.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Michael Finewax is in his 18th NHL season covering fantasy hockey, spending the first 17 years as the senior hockey writer and editor at Rotoworld.com.
