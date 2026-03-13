A former Norris Trophy winner is rounding back into form and should be selected for your Friday FanDuel NHL DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are two games Friday in the NHL. The Islanders host Los Angeles in New York while Edmonton travels to St. Louis. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIE

Connor Ingram, EDM at STL ($7,700): Ingram gets the start as Tristan Jarry struggled Thursday versus Dallas. He was injured on Tuesday, though operated as the backup on Thursday and looks to be ready for Friday. Ingram should be able to hold off the Blues as they rank 28th in scoring.

VALUE PLAYS

Jimmy Snuggerud, STL vs. EDM ($4,900): Snuggerud potted his 14th and 15th goals of the season on Thursday as he's found the back of the net in four straight with nine points across a four-game scoring streak.

Calum Ritchie, NYI vs. LA ($4,600): Ritchie is skating on the Isles' top line and power play. He's also produced a goal and two assists from his last two outings.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Oilers at Blues

Zach Hyman (W - $7,100), Connor McDavid (C - $8,300), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (W - $5,900)

The Oilers' lead line was held off the scoresheet on Thursday against Dallas. McDavid was a minus-3, yet continues to lead the league in scoring with 110 points. Hyman has notched 44 points - 27 of those goals - across only 47 appearances. Nugent-Hopkins is at 17 goals and 33 assists and already one point better than all of last season. This trio should be giving it their all on Friday after underperforming Thursday.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Pelech, NYI vs. LA ($3,900): Pelech may only have four goals and eight assists, though he mainly accumulates points in FanDuel with 110 blocked shots and 49 hits. He comes into Friday at a very favorable salary to help fill out your DFS rosters.

Drew Doughty, LA vs. NYI ($4,200): Doughty's scoring totals have dropped off with four goals and 13 assists through 54 games, yet he's managed three points during the last four.

