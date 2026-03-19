We got plenty of action ahead of us tonight with 11 games on the docket. Here are my lineup recommendations among today's options.

SLATE PREVIEW

Ottawa, Philadelphia and the Rangers all played Wednesday, so fatigue might hold those squads back a bit tonight. Chicago, Florida and Utah are rested, but those teams will play again Friday, which might influence some lineup decisions.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL at VAN ($8,000): Vasilevskiy is wrapping up another strong campaign in which he's posted a 31-12-3 record, 2.30 GAA and .913 save percentage in 46 outings. The Canucks are a very favorable matchup with their 21-38-8 record and 2.55 goals per game -- the latter of which ranks 31st in the league.

Jet Greaves, CLM vs. NYR ($7,700): Greaves has won his past two starts while stopping 46 of 48 shots (.958 save percentage), so he's got momentum on his side going into tonight's game. He's up to a 22-12-8 record, 2.60 GAA and .909 save percentage in 43 appearances this season.

Darcy Kuemper, LAK vs. PHI ($7,300): Kuemper has been a mixed bag this campaign with a 17-13-10 record, 2.64 GAA and .898 save percentage in 42 outings. However, he's done well lately, stopping 63 of 68 shots (.926 save percentage) across his past three appearances. He'll look to continue that against Philadelphia, which ranks 26th in goals per game with 2.78.

VALUE PLAYS

Bobby McMann, SEA at NAS ($5,000): McMann has dominated since joining Seattle with four goals and six points across his past three outings. That includes two power-play markers over that span. It certainly doesn't hurt that he's averaging 18:12 of ice time, including 2:41 with the man advantage since being acquired by the Kraken.

Matt Savoie, EDM vs. FLA ($4,500): Savoie is on a three-game scoring streak in which he has a goal and three points. He's projected to play alongside Connor McDavid ($8,200) and Zach Hyman ($7,000) on the top line, which makes Savoie a particularly appealing choice.

Gage Goncalves, TBL at VAN ($3,900): Goncalves missed four games from March 3-8 due to a lower-body injury, but he's been fantastic since returning, providing four goals and six points across four appearances. That's an incredible amount of offense for someone at his price point.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Jets at Bruins

Mark Scheifele (C - $7,400), Kyle Connor (W - $7,400), Alex Iafallo (W - $4,400)

Scheifele set a career high in the 2024-25 regular season with 87 points, and he's poised to top it this campaign. He already has 31 goals and 83 points across 67 appearances in 2025-26, and Scheifele has remained strong down the stretch with four goals and 13 points across his past eight outings. It certainly doesn't hurt that he has Connor on his wing. Connor's been held off the scoresheet just twice over his past 16 appearances, collecting eight goals and 20 points over that stretch. He's up to 31 goals and 78 points in 67 outings this season.

By contrast to his linemates, Iafallo doesn't do a lot offensively. He has 11 goals and 25 points in 67 appearances in 2025-26. He's cheap enough to justify grabbing him for the sake of rounding out the unit, but you're not missing out by excluding him.

Kings vs. Flyers

Anze Kopitar (C - $5,100), Artemi Panarin (W - $7,100), Mathieu Joseph (W - $3,400)

It remains to be seen if the Kings will make the playoffs, but Artemi Panarin is doing everything he can to get them in. He's collected three goals and 13 points in 11 outings since being acquired by Los Angeles from the Rangers, which brings him up to 22 goals and 70 points in 63 appearances in 2025-26.

Kopitar is also doing everything he can to punch the Kings' ticket in his final season. The 38-year-old hasn't been particularly effective overall in 2025-26 with 10 goals and 31 points in 52 outings, but he's stepped up down the stretch with four goals and 10 points across his past 12 outings.

Joseph is projected to round out this unit. He has just two goals and 11 points in 41 appearances between San Jose and Los Angeles in 2025-26. You can definitely skip him, but he is rather affordable, which makes him an interesting option given his current linemates.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. FLA ($7,400): Bouchard has an incredible eight goals and 29 points over his past 17 outings. As great as that is, his entire season has been one to remember. The 26-year-old is up to 19 goals and 78 points in 69 appearances in 2025-26. He's already established a new career high in goals, and he's four away from topping his best of 82 points, which he established in the 2023-24 regular season.

Roman Josi, NAS vs. SEA ($6,900): Josi is a step below the very best offensive defenseman at this stage of his career, but the 35-year-old is still extremely productive. He has 11 goals and 45 points through 55 outings in 2025-26, including four goals and 19 points with the man advantage.

Matthew Schaefer, NYI at OTT ($6,400): Schaefer is having a superb rookie campaign with 20 goals and 49 points in 68 outings. He hasn't slowed down the stretch, supplying five goals and 12 points over his past 12 appearances, so it's a good idea to continue to utilize him.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.