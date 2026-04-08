There are just three games on the docket tonight, so our choices are limited. Even still, there are some worthwhile players to consider, so here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Edmonton is playing in the second half of a back-to-back, so the Oilers might be held back a bit by fatigue tonight. Buffalo, Toronto and San Jose are rested, but those squads will play again Thursday, which might influence the lineup decisions.

GOALIES

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF at NYR ($8,100): Luukkonen has been superb lately, going 5-1-1 with a 1.98 GAA and a .929 save percentage across his past seven outings. That boosts him to 20-9-3 with a 2.55 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 33 appearances on the season. The Rangers rank 21st in goals per game with 2.90 this season, which is the lowest among the six teams playing tonight.

Logan Thompson, WAS at TOR ($7,700): This hasn't been a great campaign for Washington, but Thompson has kept up his end of the bargain, posting a 28-21-6 record, 2.52 GAA and .910 save percentage in 55 outings. While the 39-30-9 Capitals aren't likely to make the playoffs at this point, they have done well recently, going 8-4-2 across their past 14 games. Meanwhile, Toronto has been eliminated from contention with its 32-31-14 record.

VALUE PLAYS

William Eklund, SJS vs. EDM ($5,700): Although Eklund's 48 points (14 goals) in 72 outings represent a decline from his 58 points in 77 appearances last year, the 23-year-old can still end the campaign on a strong note. He's on a three-game scoring streak in which he's contributed two goals and five points, so he's been a nice grab recently.

Connor McMichael, WAS at TOR ($4,900): McMichael has been held off the scoresheet just once in his past six outings, collecting two goals and seven points over that stretch. He's up to 12 goals and 42 points in 74 appearances on the season.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Sharks vs. Oilers

Macklin Celebrini (C - $8,200), Will Smith (W - $6,100), Collin Graf (W - $5,200)

It'll be Celebrini versus Connor McDavid (C - $8,100) on Wednesday, and while McDavid is certainly a good option, too, he'll be playing for the third time in four days, so we'll go with the more rested, Celebrini. The 19-year-old Sharks star has nine goals and 19 points across his past 14 outings, elevating him to 41 goals and 107 points in 76 outings this campaign. He's the clear highlight of this line, but Smith is rolling, too, with four goals and 10 points over his past eight appearances, and Graf is on a four-game scoring streak (one goal, four points), so the whole unit is worth taking.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF at NYR ($6,400): Dahlin has 18 goals and 70 points in 74 outings, putting him three points shy of establishing a new career high for a regular season. The 25-year-old's strong pace as of late suggests he might get there. He has five goals and 10 points across his past 10 games.

Cole Hutson, WAS at TOR ($4,900): The 19-year-old Hutson has been a great value play since making his NHL debut March 18. He has two goals and seven points in 10 outings this campaign. The key to his success has been the power play -- five of his points have come with the man advantage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.