Sandwiched between Tuesday's 13-game slate and Thursday's 14-game schedule are the two outings on the docket for tonight. That doesn't leave us with a whole lot to pick from, so here are my recommendations among that limited selection.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Canadiens might be somewhat tired going into tonight's action after having played Tuesday. The other three squads are rested, but Washington and Philadelphia will play again Thursday, which might influence those teams' lineup decisions.

GOALIES

Logan Thompson, WAS at PHI ($7,800): Thompson has a 22-18-4 record, 2.42 GAA and .912 save percentage in 44 outings in 2025-26. As those numbers suggest, he's having a strong campaign, but he hasn't always gotten enough support from his teammates to secure the win. Still, Philadelphia isn't an especially strong team with its 29-23-11 record, so this is one of Thompson's better chances to win.

Linus Ullmark, OTT vs. MTL ($7,200): As noted above, the Canadiens are coming into tonight's action tired, which gives Ottawa an edge. It helps that Ullmark has been doing enough to win recently, going 5-0-2 with a 2.41 GAA and an .896 save percentage across his past seven outings.

VALUE PLAYS

Shane Pinto, OTT vs. MTL ($5,900): Pinto is on a three-game scoring streak, supplying two goals and five points over that stretch. The 25-year-old has collected 17 goals and 34 points in 53 appearances in 2025-26.

Ryan Leonard, WAS at PHI ($4,400): Leonard has recorded two goals and an assist over his past three outings, making him a nice grab for his price on a day when there aren't many options. The 21-year-old rookie has 12 goals and 33 points in 58 outings this season.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Senators vs. Canadiens

Tim Stutzle (W - $6,900), Drake Batherson (W - $6,000), Claude Giroux (W - $4,500)

Stutzle will go into Wednesday's action amid a 13-game scoring streak (eight goals, 17 points). It's the latest stretch in what's been a great campaign – he's up to 30 goals and 68 points in 63 outings. Batherson is having a strong season, too, with 23 goals and 55 points through 60 outings, including four goals and six points over his past five appearances.

By contrast, Giroux is on an eight-game point drought. You could still consider taking him to round out the line because he's affordable. However, Dylan Cozens (C - $6,300) would be a nice upgrade if you can fit him into your budget. Cozens has 23 goals and 49 points in 63 outings in 2025-26.

DEFENSEMEN

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. MTL ($6,000): Chabot has been rolling with a goal and six points over his past five outings. That's pushed him up to six goals and 28 points in 48 appearances this season.

Declan Chisholm, WAS at PHI ($3,500): Chisholm is a risky pick, but given the lack of choice tonight, you could consider him. Chisholm has a goal and just seven points in 26 outings this campaign, but he has been decent recently, collecting three assists over his past five appearances.

