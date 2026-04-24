The Ducks should be able to score some goals at home against the Oilers where a couple of their players are solid selections for your Friday FanDuel NHL DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are three NHL Game 3s on Friday with all three series even. Montreal hosts Tampa Bay, Vegas travels to Utah and Edmonton plays in Anaheim. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Lukas Dostal, ANA vs. EDM ($7,300): Dostal has allowed four goals in each of the first two against the Oilers, but came away with the victory on Wednesday. He returns home for Game 3 where he went 18-7-3 despite a 3.30 GAA and an .878 save percentage. Dostal has also held Connor McDavid off the scoresheet during both outings this series to become the first netminder to do so back-to-back this season.

Carter Hart, VGK at UTA ($7,600): Hart saw his seven-game winning streak snapped Tuesday, yet has excelled since being reunited with former Philly coach John Tortorella by going 7-1-0 with a 1.88 GAA and a .927 save percentage. He'll look to get back on track on Friday in Utah.

VALUE PLAYS

Matt Savoie, EDM at ANA ($5,000): Savoie has been a stud since joining Connor McDavid on the top trio as he racked up nine goals and 10 assists over 24 regular-season matchups while notching an assist in Game 2. He's set to be a great fantasy addition if McDavid can recover his offensive touch.

Vasily Podkolzin, EDM at ANA ($4,800): Podkolzin has benefited from skating alongside Leon Draisaitl with three assists this series after managing 19 goals and 37 points without missing any action. He holds decent value teaming up with Draisaitl and comes in at a reasonable salary.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Ducks vs. Oilers

Chris Kreider (W - $5,600), Leo Carlsson (C - $6,900), Troy Terry (W - $6,300)

Terry has been a scoring machine the first two outings this series with two goals and two assists. Carlsson provided a goal and helper during the opener, but was held off the scoresheet in Game 2 along with Kreider who also drew an assist on Monday. The trio all participate on the Ducks' first power play unit where they've combined for 47 points overall.

DEFENSEMEN

Lane Hutson, MON vs. TB ($5,900): Hutson improved from six goals and 60 assists as a rookie to 12 and 66 to finish fourth in blueline scoring. He potted a power-play goal on Tuesday after posting an assist in Game 1.

Darren Raddysh, TB at MON ($6,300): Raddysh enjoyed a great campaign with 22 goals and 48 assists while covering for Victor Hedman. He found the back of the net during the series opener and continues to quarterback Tampa's lead man-advantage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.