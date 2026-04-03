NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3

Don't overthink the goaltending selection for your Friday FanDuel NHL DFS lineups.
April 3, 2026
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
April 3, 2026
DraftKings NHL

SLATE PREVIEW

There are a pair of NHL games on Friday.  A tired Philadelphia team travels to New York to play the Islanders while Anaheim hosts St. Louis. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIE

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. PHI ($7,800): Should Sorokin get the nod on Friday, it'll be his 10th straight start. He's gone 28-20-2 overall with a league-leading seven shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and .910 save percentage across 50 appearances. Sorokin blanked the Flyers the last time he faced them in January.

VALUE PLAYS

Jimmy Snuggerud, STL at ANA ($5,700): Snuggerud has gone scoreless over his last two games, but did notch 14 points across the previous 11. He's also skating on St. Louis's first line alongside Robert Thomas and Dylan Holloway. Snuggerud contributed a goal and assist during his only meeting with the Ducks on Mar. 8.

Travis Konecny, PHI at NYI ($6,500): Konecny has been hot with two goals and four assists over a four-game scoring streak. He's enjoying another solid season with 27 goals and 39 assists while exceeding 60 points for the fourth consecutive year. Konecny has also been stellar while up a man having produced 14 power-play points.  

FORWARD LINE STACK

Ducks vs. Blues

Chris Kreider (W - $5,400), Leo Carlsson (C - $6,900), Troy Terry (W - $6,700)

Carlsson represents a key part of Anaheim's future - if not already their present - as he sits second in team scoring with 63 points, two behind Cutter Gauthier despite making 10 fewer appearances. Kreider has supplied 22 goals and 25 assists while Terry is at 18 and 36. And all three participate on the Ducks' first man-advantage.

DEFENSEMEN 

Matthew Schaefer, NYI vs. PHI, ($6,500): Schaefer has been outstanding as a rookie with 22 goals and 35 assists. He's also been a stud on the power play with 18 points. Schaefer has also recorded 102 blocked shots and a plus-19. It's hard to imagine what he'll be capable of in a few years as he's still only 18.

Philip Broberg, STL at ANA ($4,600): Broberg is riding a six-game scoring streak with two goals - both PPGs - and two assists thanks to a recent man-advantage minutes boost. On the season, he's posted six goals, 23 assists and 90 blocked shots.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.
Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Michael Finewax is in his 18th NHL season covering fantasy hockey, spending the first 17 years as the senior hockey writer and editor at Rotoworld.com.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other NHL fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

DFS Latest

NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Add some Rangers to your Sunday FanDuel NHL DFS lineups.
Today
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Select some Carolina power-play performers for your Sunday DraftKings NHL DFS lineups against a vulnerable Ottawa penalty kill.
Today