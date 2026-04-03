SLATE PREVIEW

There are a pair of NHL games on Friday. A tired Philadelphia team travels to New York to play the Islanders while Anaheim hosts St. Louis. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIE

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. PHI ($7,800): Should Sorokin get the nod on Friday, it'll be his 10th straight start. He's gone 28-20-2 overall with a league-leading seven shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and .910 save percentage across 50 appearances. Sorokin blanked the Flyers the last time he faced them in January.

VALUE PLAYS

Jimmy Snuggerud, STL at ANA ($5,700): Snuggerud has gone scoreless over his last two games, but did notch 14 points across the previous 11. He's also skating on St. Louis's first line alongside Robert Thomas and Dylan Holloway. Snuggerud contributed a goal and assist during his only meeting with the Ducks on Mar. 8.

Travis Konecny, PHI at NYI ($6,500): Konecny has been hot with two goals and four assists over a four-game scoring streak. He's enjoying another solid season with 27 goals and 39 assists while exceeding 60 points for the fourth consecutive year. Konecny has also been stellar while up a man having produced 14 power-play points.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Ducks vs. Blues

Chris Kreider (W - $5,400), Leo Carlsson (C - $6,900), Troy Terry (W - $6,700)

Carlsson represents a key part of Anaheim's future - if not already their present - as he sits second in team scoring with 63 points, two behind Cutter Gauthier despite making 10 fewer appearances. Kreider has supplied 22 goals and 25 assists while Terry is at 18 and 36. And all three participate on the Ducks' first man-advantage.

DEFENSEMEN

Matthew Schaefer, NYI vs. PHI, ($6,500): Schaefer has been outstanding as a rookie with 22 goals and 35 assists. He's also been a stud on the power play with 18 points. Schaefer has also recorded 102 blocked shots and a plus-19. It's hard to imagine what he'll be capable of in a few years as he's still only 18.

Philip Broberg, STL at ANA ($4,600): Broberg is riding a six-game scoring streak with two goals - both PPGs - and two assists thanks to a recent man-advantage minutes boost. On the season, he's posted six goals, 23 assists and 90 blocked shots.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.