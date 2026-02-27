NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27

A couple Jets have been recommended for your Friday FanDuel NHL DFS lineups.
February 27, 2026
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
February 27, 2026
FanDuel NHL

MLB Draft Kit

Prepare for your baseball season with RotoWire's MLB Draft Kit including rankings, auction value support, and mock draft simulator.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are four games in the NHL on Friday. Vegas travels to Washington, Buffalo plays in Florida, Utah hosts Minnesota and Anaheim is home to Winnipeg. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Logan Thompson, WSH vs. VGK ($7,900): Thompson played well in his only appearance for Team Canada at the Olympics and continued that on Wednesday with the Caps by stopping 23 shots in a 3-1 win over Philly. And if Charlie Lindgren gets the start Friday, go with him.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at ANA ($7,100): You have to believe that Hellebuyck's stoning of Team Canada during the Gold Medal matchup will propel him back to his status as the NHL's top goaltender. He's struggled this year with a 2.79 GAA and .900 save percentage, though he should be able to get back on track Friday against the Ducks.

VALUE PLAYS

Cole Perfetti, WPG at ANA ($4,200): Perfetti has recorded three goals and an assist over his last four outings after only notching nine points from his first 28 appearances while missing the first 14 due to an ankle injury. That recent form and his work on Winnipeg's top power play makes him a nice DFS bargain.

Beckett Sennecke, ANA vs. WPG ($5,600): Sennecke deserves consideration for the Calder Trophy and will likely be a top-5 candidate. He scored in his first game back from the break to give him 19 goals and 45 points overall. Sennecke also skates on Anaheim's first line and second man-advantage.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Wild at Mammoth

Kirill Kaprizov (W - $7,700), Ryan Hartman (C - $5,500), Mats Zuccarello (W - $5,500)

The Wild's offense is led by Kaprizov at 72 points, including 26 on the power play. Zuccarello is enjoying a fine campaign with 34 points from 39 outings while Hartman is at 14 goals and 13 assists with five and one of each coming while up a man.

DEFENSEMEN 

Logan Stanley, WPG at ANA ($4,100): Stanley has taken over quarterbacking the Jets' lead power play as Josh Morrissey was hurt at the Olympics. He's so far provided nine goals and nine assists alongside decent contributions in shots, hits and blocks.

Bowen Byram, BUF at FLA ($4,600): Byram has tallied assists in each of his last two games while equaling his career-high of 10 goals and only nine shy of his peak of 29 points set last season. He doesn't log a lot of power-play time with Rasmus Dahlin handling most of the Buffalo blueline duty, but has still managed to supply enough scoring.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.
Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Michael Finewax is in his 18th NHL season covering fantasy hockey, spending the first 17 years as the senior hockey writer and editor at Rotoworld.com.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other NHL fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

DFS Latest

NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
There's a nice of mix of stars and value selections for your Friday DraftKings NHL DFS lineups.
Today
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
A couple Jets have been recommended for your Friday FanDuel NHL DFS lineups.
Today