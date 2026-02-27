NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27

SLATE PREVIEW

There are four games in the NHL on Friday. Vegas travels to Washington, Buffalo plays in Florida, Utah hosts Minnesota and Anaheim is home to Winnipeg. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Logan Thompson, WSH vs. VGK ($7,900): Thompson played well in his only appearance for Team Canada at the Olympics and continued that on Wednesday with the Caps by stopping 23 shots in a 3-1 win over Philly. And if Charlie Lindgren gets the start Friday, go with him.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at ANA ($7,100): You have to believe that Hellebuyck's stoning of Team Canada during the Gold Medal matchup will propel him back to his status as the NHL's top goaltender. He's struggled this year with a 2.79 GAA and .900 save percentage, though he should be able to get back on track Friday against the Ducks.

VALUE PLAYS

Cole Perfetti, WPG at ANA ($4,200): Perfetti has recorded three goals and an assist over his last four outings after only notching nine points from his first 28 appearances while missing the first 14 due to an ankle injury. That recent form and his work on Winnipeg's top power play makes him a nice DFS bargain.

Beckett Sennecke, ANA vs. WPG ($5,600): Sennecke deserves consideration for the Calder Trophy and will likely be a top-5 candidate. He scored in his first game back from the break to give him 19 goals and 45 points overall. Sennecke also skates on Anaheim's first line and second man-advantage.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Wild at Mammoth

Kirill Kaprizov (W - $7,700), Ryan Hartman (C - $5,500), Mats Zuccarello (W - $5,500)

The Wild's offense is led by Kaprizov at 72 points, including 26 on the power play. Zuccarello is enjoying a fine campaign with 34 points from 39 outings while Hartman is at 14 goals and 13 assists with five and one of each coming while up a man.

DEFENSEMEN

Logan Stanley, WPG at ANA ($4,100): Stanley has taken over quarterbacking the Jets' lead power play as Josh Morrissey was hurt at the Olympics. He's so far provided nine goals and nine assists alongside decent contributions in shots, hits and blocks.

Bowen Byram, BUF at FLA ($4,600): Byram has tallied assists in each of his last two games while equaling his career-high of 10 goals and only nine shy of his peak of 29 points set last season. He doesn't log a lot of power-play time with Rasmus Dahlin handling most of the Buffalo blueline duty, but has still managed to supply enough scoring.

