The Devils' second line has been hot of late and should be considered as a stacking option for your Friday FanDuel NHL DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are five games Friday in the NHL. Toronto hosts Carolina, New Jersey travels to Washington, Colorado is in Chicago, Calgary is home to Florida and Utah welcomes Anaheim. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Daniil Tarasov, FLA at CGY ($7,400): Tarasov had a tough go during his last start as he allowed six goals versus Seattle. He'll try to turn it around on Friday as he'll be taking on the Flames' 32nd-ranked offense that's only generated 2.44 goals per game.

Mackenzie Blackwood, COL at CHI ($8,000): Blackwood has been a bit shaky over his last four appearances giving up 14 goals on 68 shots. He's still been solid overall going 18-8-1 with a 2.48 GAA and .904 save percentage. And if Scott Wedgewood gets the nod, I'd go with him.

VALUE PLAYS

Logan Stankoven, CAR at TOR ($4,500): Stankoven has been hot of late by tallying three goals and an assist across his last five outings. Carolina's second-line center has contributed 14 goals and 32 points on the campaign - both career-highs - while recently receiving more power-play minutes and entering Friday on a very reasonable FanDuel salary.

JJ Peterka, UTA vs. ANA ($4,900): Peterka's stats have dipped since the break with only two goals and one assist, though one of each have come during his last four. He's also posted 41 points while skating on a unit alongside Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther.

Matias Maccelli, TOR vs. CAR ($4,600): Maccelli has taken over as the Leafs' lead left winger and has notched four goals and five assists from his last 10 appearances to give him 33 points overall.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Devils at Capitals

Jesper Bratt (W - $5,400), Jack Hughes (C - $7,500), Connor Brown (W - $4,300)

Hughes has been on fire since returning from the Olympics with six goals and 12 assists in 11 games. Bratt has been almost as solid over that stretch with three goals and 10 helpers. Brown recently joined this line and has gone off for 12 points through nine matchups. The combined salaries of this trio are relatively inexpensive, which will allow you to select a couple pricier blueliners listed below.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at CHI ($7,300): Makar potted his 20th goal of the season on Wednesday that puts him at 69 points, including 11 points from his last 10 outings. He continues to be a power-play star at 24 PPPs.

Jakob Chychrun, WSH vs. NJ ($6,900): Chychrun has only contributed one goal during his last five, though that shouldn't take away from his outstanding season as he leads all defensemen with 23 goals to go with 28 assists.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.