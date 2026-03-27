NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27

The Rangers' top line make for a solid stack for your Friday FanDuel NHL DFS lineups.
Updated on March 27, 2026 8:29AM EST
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Updated on March 27, 2026 8:29AM EST
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There are a pair of games Friday in the NHL. A tired Chicago team travels to New York to play the Rangers and Detroit heads to Buffalo. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIE

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. CHI ($7,600): Shesterkin is having another solid campaign despite the Rangers' continued struggles with a 22-16-6 record alongside a 2.59 GAA and .910 save percentage across 45 appearances. The Blackhawks come into Friday ranked 30th in scoring at only 2.57 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Connor Bedard, CHI at NYR ($7,600): Bedard has 10 goals and nine assists in his last 20 games to give the star 67 points on the season. He's also recently taken on a new linemate with 2025 third-overall pick Anton Frondell joining the club while picking up an assist during each of his first two appearances.

Lucas Raymond, DET at BUF ($6,300): Raymond has racked up 22 goals and 69 points this year and could break his career-high of 80. He's also dished out four assists over two meetings against Buffalo this season.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Rangers vs. Blackhawks

Gabe Perreault (W - $4,700), Mika Zibanejad (C - $7,100), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $5,300)

Zibanejad has produced eight goals and eight assists from his last 12 games, including a pair of markers Wednesday at Toronto. He's also been the Rangers' best forward on the campaign while notching 32 goals and 69 points. Lafreniere has also registered eight goals and eight assists during his last 12 while Perreault has posted 10 from 10. Based on that type of combined production, they should be able to do well in Chicago on Friday while likely facing backup goaltender Arvid Soderblom.

DEFENSEMEN 

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. DET ($6,900): Dahlin is enjoying another big year and received a boost this week as his fiancée returned to Buffalo after undergoing heart transplant surgery in Europe last fall. He's recorded 15 goals 50 assists this season, which puts him eight points shy of the 73 he set in 2022-23.

Owen Power, BUF vs. DET ($4,300): Power has recently picked up his offensive game with four goals and five assists during his last 13 outings after only 26 points last season. He's worth selecting for your Friday DFS lineups as he's been producing while coming in at a reasonable salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Michael Finewax
Michael Finewax is in his 18th NHL season covering fantasy hockey, spending the first 17 years as the senior hockey writer and editor at Rotoworld.com.
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